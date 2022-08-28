Today's Heardle answer: Sunday, August 28, 2022

Heardle is a popular browser-based game that primarily caters to music lovers around the world.

A musical puzzle, the game is conceptually similar to Wordle, and requires players to guess the name of a song by listening to its intro. With a total of six chances in hand, the player is expected to figure out the song’s title using as few attempts as possible. It’s also important to note that the length of the track increases with every failed attempt, making it easier for you to guess the song.

Heardle has garnered massive popularity ever since its release in early 2022. If you’re not a music enthusiast, you can also get a friend or a family member to help you crack the puzzle. Alternatively, you can also look for clues online.

Keep reading to find out some details and hints regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, August 28, 2022

Heardle’s official website mentions that the songs chosen for the daily challenge are picked from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This might give a slight advantage to those who follow contemporary pop stars. However, most of the songs are classics or smash hits, so casual listeners also have a fair shot at cracking the puzzle.

With that said, here are some of the clues shared by The Herald if you can’t figure out the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge:

''The song was released in 2013. The track is listed within the Pop genre. The tune was the debut single for an English singer-songwriter. It recently re-entered the charts after going viral on TikTok following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.''

The clues seem fairly straightforward, and should help you figure out the title if you’ve heard the song before. If you haven’t, then scroll down to find the right answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Another Love by Tom Odell.

More details about Another Love by Tom Odell

Another Love was released as part of Tom Odell's debut EP, Songs From Another Love. It is also part of his debut album, Long Way Down.

The song begins with a haunting piano riff that repeats throughout. It has a deeply poignant quality that fans of power ballads would certainly love.

The song was a commercial success and also garnered high praise from critics for its somber tone and profound lyrical content. The acclaimed music video of the song features Tom sitting in a chair singing the song while a woman tries to get his attention.

Tom Odell is a noted English singer-songwriter who rose to fame in the early 2010s with the release of his extended EP, Songs From Another Love. He has received widespread critical acclaim for his distinctive singing abilities and songwriting skills. Some of his greatest musical influences include revered artists like Elton John, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, and Leonard Cohen, among many others. Odell's most popular songs are Another Love, Grow Old With Me, and Can't Pretend, to name a few.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal