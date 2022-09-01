Today's Heardle answer: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Heardle is a popular musical puzzle that requires players to guess the title of a song by listening to its intro. Only the starting bits of the intro is played. Thus, guessing can get tricky if you're unfamiliar with the song. A total of six chances are available, with the length of the intro increasing with every unsuccessful attempt. The goal is to crack the puzzle using as few attempts as possible.

Heardle's popularity has been soaring ever since its release in early 2022. It is conceptually similar to the equally popular word puzzle, Wordle. Here are some clues and details regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, September 1, 2022

As per Heardle's official website, the songs are chosen from a list of the most-streamed numbers of the previous decade, meaning contemporary music lovers have a clear advantage. A tip for casual listeners is to listen carefully to the intro, and if you can't recollect the title but know the artist, then type the artist's name in the search box, and you might find the correct title. You can also ask a friend or a family member to guess the song, making the overall experience more enjoyable and entertaining.

With that said, if you're struggling to figure out the title for today's Heardle challenge, then here are some of the clues shared by Eurogamer:

''This track is very timely choice considering today's date. This track is part of a seventh studio album, which was released in 2004. This song is considered part of the alternative rock genre. It's performed by an American band who've been creating music since 1987.''

If you still can't guess, scroll down to find the right answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle answer is Wake Me When September Ends by Green Day.

More details about Wake Me Up When September Ends by Green Day

Wake Me Up When September Ends was released on June 13, 2005, as part of Green Day's critically acclaimed album, American Idiot. The song begins with a melancholic acoustic guitar intro, followed by Billie Joe Armstrong's vocals. Armstrong wrote the song about his father, who died when the singer was ten.

The acclaimed music video of the song, directed by Samuel Bayer, focuses on a young couple whose lives change forever after the boyfriend decides to join the army. The song was a smash hit globally and received immense critical acclaim.

Green Day rose to fame with the release of their hit album, Dookie, which features many memorable songs like When I Come Around, Longview, and Basket Case. Their music is deeply rooted in punk and alt-rock. The band considers the Ramones, The Clash, and Buzzcocks as some of their primary musical influences. Some of the band's most iconic songs include Boulevard of Broken Dreams, 21 Guns, East Jesus Nowhere, Wake Me Up When September Ends, and Holiday, to name a few.

Edited by Sayati Das