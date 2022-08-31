Today's Heardle answer: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

The popular browser-based game Heardle comes up with exciting new challenges that test every music lover’s knowledge of pop music. It is a musical puzzle that requires players to guess the title of a song by listening to the starting bits of its intro. A player can use up to a total of six chances to guess, with every unsuccessful guess increasing the length of the played track. The goal is to crack the puzzle using the least number of attempts.

Heardle was released in early 2022 as a spinoff of Wordle. Since then, it has garnered massive popularity among music lovers in various parts of the world. The app was recently acquired by Spotify, following which the puzzle became available in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland.

With all that said, keep reading to find out the clues and details regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

As per the game’s official website, Heardle picks songs for its daily challenges from a list of the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. This means that contemporary music lovers have a slight advantage over casual listeners.

However, since most of the songs featured in the daily challenges are classics by revered artists, guessing might not be as difficult as you think. Another way to make the game more entertaining and enjoyable is by getting a friend or a family member to play with you.

If you can’t figure out the title of today’s Heardle song, here are some clues shared by Eurogamer:

''This track was released in 2014, appearing on the performer's debut album. The song title is two words long - with the first word referring to something we all do and the second referring to something we all have. It's performed by Swedish singer. This song is considered part of the electropop genre.''

If you still haven’t guessed the song, then chances are, you’ve probably never heard it before, in which case, scroll down to find the correct answer.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Talking Body by Tove Lo.

More details about Talking Body by Tove Lo

Talking Body was released on January 13, 2014, as part of Tove Lo's hit debut album, Queen of the Clouds.

The song's raw sensous energy will appeal to fans of electronic and pop music fans, and is in keeping with the mood of the lyrics, which describe seduction. The song was a smash hit around the world and also received widespread critical acclaim, with most critics praising its bold lyrics, unique tone, and production.

Tove Lo is a popular singer-songwriter from Sweden who rose to fame with the release of her smash hit debut album, Queen of the Clouds, which features songs like Talking Body, Moments, and Timebomb, to name a few. Tove Lo's rich, poignant lyrics have garnered widespread acclaim from critics and fans around the world. Her distinctive style of music blends various elements from pop, electronic music, and dance pop. Some of the artists who influenced Lo include Courtney Love, Madonna, Amy Winehouse and The Weeknd.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal