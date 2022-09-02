Today's Heardle answer: Friday, September 2, 2022

Every day, Heardle comes up with exciting new challenges for music lovers that test their expertise in pop music. It’s a browser-based game that requires players to solve tricky musical puzzles by listening to the intro of a song. As the intro is played, a player can try and guess the title.

A wrong guess means the length of the intro increases, making it easier to guess. A total of six chances are available, and the objective is to figure out the song’s title by using as few attempts as possible.

Heardle was recently acquired by Spotify and since then, it’s become available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK, and Ireland. It’s a complete stressbuster that helps you relax and calm your mind. Without further ado, take a look at some of the clues and interesting details pertaining to the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, September 2, 2022

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs are picked from a list of the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. This gives an edge to those who follow current pop stars and enjoy a wide range of songs from different contemporary artists. However, casual listeners can still give it a shot considering most of the songs are classics by iconic musicians or smash hits played around the world.

With that said, if you can’t guess the title of today’s Heardle song, worry not. Here are some of the clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you crack the puzzle:

''The artist who wrote this track uses a stage name. This track is part of a fourth album, which was released in 1970. This track title is two words long, with second referring to the object we all stand upon. This song is considered part of the folk rock genre.''

The clues are quite simple and should help you figure out the title if you’ve heard the song before. If not, keep scrolling down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Wild World by Cat Stevens.

More details about Wild World by Cat Stevens

Wild World was released in September 1970 as part of Cat Stevens’ acclaimed album, Tea for the Tillerman. The song begins with a soothing acoustic guitar chord progression before Stevens’ vocals take over. The song’s lyrics refer to Stevens’ breakup with actress Patti D’Arbanville.

The poignant lyrics go well with the overall melancholic vibe of the song. Wild World was a commercial success and also received high praise from critics and fans. The song has been covered by a number of artists over the years, including Maxi Priest and Mr. Big, among many others.

Cat Stevens is a renowned folk singer-songwriter who’s written several iconic songs, including Matthew and Son, Wild World, Peace Train, and many more. His eclectic music blends elements of various genres, including folk, pop, rock, and Islamic music. He rose to fame in the 70s with the release of albums like Tea for the Tillerman and Teaser and the Firecat.

He’s also worked quite a lot in films. He contributed to the soundtrack of Hal Ashby’s acclaimed film, Harold and Maude. He also recorded a song, titled But I Might Die Tonight, for director Jerzy Skolimowski’s drama, Deep End.

He’s reportedly cited revered artists like Bob Dylan, the Beatles, Paul Simon, and Nina Simone, among many others, as some of his greatest musical influences.

