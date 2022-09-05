Today's Heardle answer: Monday, September 5, 2022

Heardle is a popular browser-based game that caters primarily to music enthusiasts around the world. It tests their knowledge of pop music, both contemporary and classic.

Heardle is a musical puzzle that requires a player to listen to the starting bits of a popular song’s intro and then guess its title using a total of six chances. It’s important to note that with every failed guess, the length of the intro clip also increases. So the objective is to crack the puzzle using as few attempts as possible.

Heardle’s popularity has been increasing since its release in early 2022. Conceptually, it’s quite similar to the equally popular word puzzle, Wordle. With that said, take a look at some of the interesting details and clues regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, September 5, 2022

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs picked for the daily challenges are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This means that contemporary music lovers might find it easier to guess many of the songs featured in the daily challenges. However, as most of the songs are widely popular or classics by revered musicians, casual listeners can also give it a shot.

Without further ado, keep reading to find some of the clues shared by Eurogamer if you’re struggling to figure out the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge:

''This is a critically acclaimed track from a second studio album. The name for the album this song appears on consists of 16 words. This track title is two words long, with the first being a word used to refer to a person who isn't you. The artist's name includes a specific year in the past century, but, despite the name, the band was formed much more recently.''

If you still haven’t guessed the title, chances are you’ve probably never heard the song before. In that case, scroll down to find the correct answer.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Somebody Else by 1975.

More details about Somebody Else by 1975

The song was released on February 15, 2016 as part of 1975's critically acclaimed album, I Like it When You Sleep, for You're So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of it. Somebody Else has a melancholic vibe that fans of the 80s power ballads would certainly love.

The lyrics talk about a number of complex emotions that one goes through following a breakup, including jealousy and loneliness. It was a smash hit around the world and also received widespread critical acclaim, with many rating it as one of the finest songs of the year.

The 1975 rose to fame in 2010s with several hit songs like Robbers and Chocolate. Their 2016 album, I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It, received high praise for its diverse tracks, lyrics, and production, with many rating it as one of the best albums of the year.

The band blends elements from various genres, including pop, electropop, rock, and soul. They're widely regarded as one of the best bands of the 21st century.

