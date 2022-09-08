Today's Heardle answer: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Heardle is a well-loved musical puzzle that puts out the intro of a popular song every day for players to guess.

A total of six chances are available, and the goal is to figure out the song’s title using as few attempts as possible. It is also important to note that with every wrong guess made by the player, the length of the intro track increases, thereby making it easier to arrive at the final answer.

Heardle is an entertaining browser-based game developed as a homage to the equally popular word puzzle, named Wordle. The game was released in early 2022, and since then has garnered massive popularity among music enthusiasts in different parts of the world.

Keep reading to find out some interesting details and clues about the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Heardle’s official website mentions that the songs chosen for the daily challenges are among the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade, which makes it easier for contemporary music lovers to guess. However, this doesn’t mean that casual listeners won’t be able to crack the puzzle, as most of the songs played on the app are either classics by iconic pop stars or well-known hits.

If you’re struggling to recollect the title of the song, then type the artist’s name onto the box, and you might find the answer. With that said, if you can’t figure out today’s Heardle song, then here are some of the clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you guess the correct title:

"This track name consists of one word, which is used to describe an object related to religious activities. The name of the artists who recorded this track is three words long, with the first word being the name of a state in the USA. This track was released in 2016. This song is part of the country genre.''

If you still haven’t figured it out, then scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is H.O.L.Y. by Florida Georgia Line.

More details about H.O.L.Y. by Florida Georgia Line

H.O.L.Y. was released on April 29, 2016 as part of Florida Georgia Line's hit album, Dig Your Roots.

The song opens with a soothing acoustic guitar intro that sets the tone. It is a typical country song that fans of the genre would certainly enjoy. H.O.L.Y. was commercially successful and also received critical acclaim. The music video of the song is directed by noted filmmaker TK McKamy.

Florida Georgia Line was the name of a noted country music duo who rose to fame in 2012 with the release of their hit single, Cruise, which turned out to be a massive critical and commercial success. The song is widely credited to have pioneered the genre of bro-country. Throughout the 2010s, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley - members of the duo - released several memorable songs, including Get Your Shine On, Stay, H.O.L.Y., and Smooth, to name a few.

Over the years, Tyler and Bryan have received critical acclaim for their increasingly sophisticated songwriting. Earlier this year, the duo reportedly announced that they are on a hiatus from making music together.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal