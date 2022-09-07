Today's Heardle answer: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Heardle is a fun musical puzzle that tests every music enthusiast’s knowledge of pop music. The game requires players to listen to the starting bits of a popular song’s intro and then guess its title. Only six chances are available, and the goal is to crack the puzzle using as few attempts as possible. It is to be noted that with every unsuccessful attempt, the length of the intro increases, making it easier for the player to arrive at the answer.

The popular browser-based game is similar to the word puzzle, Wordle. It was released in early 2022, and since then, has garnered massive popularity among music nerds and casual listeners. With that said, read on to find out some of the interesting details and clues regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

As per the game’s official website, Heardle picks songs from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. While this gives a slight edge to contemporary music lovers, guessing the titles might not be as difficult as you’d think, since many of the songs featured in the daily challenges are widely popular numbers or classics by legendary musicians.

If you think you’re struggling to guess the title, then get a friend or a family member to sit with you and listen to the track, making the overall experience more entertaining and memorable.

Without further ado, here are some of the clues shared by Eurogamer if you haven’t figured out the title of today’s Heardle song:

''The band's name consists of three words, with the first being 'The' and the second being a colour. This song has appeared in a variety of different media projects, including Need for Speed Payback and NHL 11. This song was released in 2011. This track is considered part of the blues rock genre.''

If you still haven’t guessed it, then scroll down to find the right answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Howlin' For You by The Black Keys.

More details about Howlin' For You by The Black Keys

Howlin' for You was released on January 25, 2011 as part of Black Keys' hit album, Brothers.

The song is known for its memorable intro guitar riff and catchy bassline, both of which repeat throughout the track. Fans of grunge rock and alt-rock would certainly love this number.

The song was commercially successful and also received high praise from critics. It is widely considered to be one of the Black Keys' most popular tracks. The critically acclaimed music video of the song is directed by Chris Marrs Piliero.

The Black Keys rose to prominence in the 2000s among garage rock circles with the release of The Big Come Up, which features several memorable tracks like I'll Be Your Man, The Breaks, and Countdown, to name a few. But their biggest commercial breakthrough came with Brothers in 2010, which had a number of popular songs including Tighten Up, Howlin' For You, I'm Not the One, and more. The garage rock duo's distinctive sound is heavily influenced by classic blues artists like Robert Johnson, Junior Kimbrough, and Howlin' Wolf, to name a few.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal