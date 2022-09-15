Today's Heardle answer: Thursday, September 15, 2022

A new day means a new and exciting Heardle challenge for music enthusiasts around the world.

The entertaining musical puzzle requires players to guess the title of a song by listening to the starting bits of its intro. With a total of six chances available, the player is expected to crack the puzzle using the least number of attempts.

Heardle was released in early 2022 as a homage to the equally popular word puzzle, Wordle. It has garnered immense popularity among music lovers in various parts of the world. Keep reading to find out some details and clues regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, September 15, 2022

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs that are picked for the daily challenges are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. This means that the songs might be slightly easier for contemporary music lovers to guess. But casual listeners shouldn’t feel discouraged by this, as most of the songs put out by the app are revered classics or smash hits you’ve probably heard on television.

With that said, if you’re struggling to figure out the title of today’s Heardle song, then check out some of the below-mentioned clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you crack the puzzle:

''This track was released at the end of 2011, before appearing on the act's album the following year. The album the song appears on is titled 'Picture Show'. The performer is an American band composed of two words - the second a type of vegetation. The track was playable in Guitar Hero Live.''

The clues are quite simple and if you’re familiar with the song, you’ve probably already cracked the puzzle. If not, keep scrolling down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Everybody Talks by Neon Trees.

More details about Everybody Talks by Neon Trees

Everybody Talks was released on December 20, 2011, as part of Neon Trees' hit album, Picture Trees.

The song has a refreshing vibe and fans of pop and rock music would certainly love it. It was a massive commercial success and also received high praise from fans and critics, who raved about the song's fun vibe, universal appeal, and production. The song is reportedly inspired by 60s pop music.

Neon Trees is a noted rock band from Utah who rose to prominence in the 2010s with the release of their hit single, Animal. Subsequently, the band released several hit albums like Habits and Picture Show. Some of their most popular songs include Everybody Talks, Animals, Close to You, and Teenage Sounds, to name a few.

The band has a distinctive sound that is instantly recognizable and incorporates elements from various genres, including pop, rock, alt-rock, power-pop, and synth-pop. Over the years, Neon Trees has garnered a significant fan following across the globe and is regarded as one of the most exciting pop-rock bands of today.

