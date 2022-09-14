Today's Heardle answer: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Heardle is a musical puzzle that puts out the intro of a popular song every day. Players need to figure out the song's title based on the intro's starting bits. A total of six chances are available, and the goal for a player is to guess the song using the least number of attempts. Every time you make the wrong guess, the song's length increases, making it easier to guess.

Heardle is conceptually similar to the word puzzle, Wordle. It was released in early 2022 and has garnered significant popularity among music lovers in different parts of the world. Read on to learn some interesting details and clues regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

According to the game's official website, the songs played in the daily challenges are curated from a list of the most-streamed numbers of the previous decade. This offers a slight edge to contemporary music lovers as they'll mostly be familiar with such songs. However, casual listeners can also give it a shot since most songs are renowned classics by iconic musicians.

To make the game more exciting and entertaining, you can ask a friend or a family member to join. With that said, if you're struggling to figure out the title of today's Heardle song, then take a look at some of these clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you:

''This track was released in 1975. The song name is composed of five words - the first three describing the song's genre. The performer is a band whose name is composed of just four letters. The band is known for their iconic black and white face paints.''

If you still haven't guessed the track, scroll down for the answer.

The answer to today's Heardle challenge is Rock and Roll All Nite by Kiss.

More details about Rock and Roll All Nite by Kiss

Rock and Roll All Nite was released on April 2, 1975, as part of Kiss' hit album, Dressed to Kill. The song has a memorable opening riff that sets the tone. It's a classic hard rock number that fans of 70s rock music would undoubtedly enjoy.

The song was a massive commercial hit and became one of Kiss' signature tracks. It was also widely praised by critics, who consider it one of the greatest rock songs.

Kiss rose to fame in the mid-late 70s with the release of hit numbers like Hotter Than Hell, Nothin' to Lose, and Deuce, to name a few. The band is known for its energetic performances and flamboyant make-up. Over the years, Kiss has churned out several acclaimed albums like Dressed to Kill, Destroyer, Ace Frehley, and many more.

One of the biggest rock bands of the 70s, Kiss, is known for their distinctive music style, which incorporates glam rock, progressive rock, and hard rock. The band continues to influence several contemporary rock artists.

Edited by Sayati Das