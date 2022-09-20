Today's Heardle: Here are clues and answer for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

The popular online puzzle, Heardle, is an entertaining game that helps relax your mind while testing your knowledge of pop music. The app puts out the intro of a popular song every day at 12.00 am and asks players to guess its title. Only the intro's beginning is played, making the guessing process immensely tricky, even if you've heard the song before. The puzzle will test seasoned lovers of music and will also help others to discover newer forms and pieces of music.

The player has six chances, and the goal is to crack the puzzle using the least number of attempts. It's also important to note that the length of the intro increases with every failed guess, making it easier for the player to guess.

Heardle has been garnering massive popularity in various parts of the world. It was released as a homage to the equally popular browser-based word puzzle, Wordle. Read on to learn interesting details and clues regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Heardle's official website mentions that the songs picked for the daily challenges are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade, which offers an advantage to those who follow contemporary pop musicians. However, since most songs are classics, guessing might not be as difficult as it seems.

With that said, if you're struggling to guess today's Heardle song, then here are some vital clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1972

Hint 2: The song's genre is Rock

Hint 3: Single by The Doobie Brothers

Hint 4: Length – 3:47

Hint 5: Four words

Hint 6: Begins with the word "Listen."

Still haven't cracked the puzzle? Well, then, chances are, you may not have heard the song before, as most of the clues seem pretty straightforward. Keep scrolling down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Listen to the Music by the Doobie Brothers.

More details about Listen to the Music by The Doobie Brothers

Listen to the Music was released on July 19, 1972, as part of the Doobie Brothers' smash hit album, Toulouse Street. The song opens with a memorable acoustic guitar intro and strumming pattern. It was a massive commercial hit worldwide and received critical acclaim, with many considering it one of the Doobie Brothers' best songs.

The Doobie Brothers are a famous rock band from California who rose to fame in the 70s with the release of several memorable albums like Toulouse Street, Stampede, and Minute by Minute, to name a few. Some of their most popular songs include Listen to the Music, What a Fool Believes, Takin' it to the Streets, Long Train Runnin', and many more. The band incorporates a wide range of genres in their music, including rock, country, and pop, to name a few.

