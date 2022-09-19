Today's Heardle: Here are clues and answer for Monday, September 19, 2022

Heardle is an entertaining musical puzzle that caters primarily to pop music nerds. Not only does it test their knowledge of songs and their hearing skills, it can also be a great source to discover new music and artists.

The game challenges music lovers to guess the title of a popular song by only listening to the starting bits of its intro. It can sometimes be quite tricky to crack the puzzle even if you’re familiar with the song, since only a small part of the intro is played. A total of six chances are available, with the length of the clip increasing with every unsuccessful attempt.

Heardle continues to garner massive popularity among music lovers in different parts of the world. It is conceptually similar to Wordle and was released as a homage to the popular word puzzle. Without further ado, take a look at some of the clues and various interesting details about the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, September 19, 2022

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs that the app puts out every day are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade, which makes the puzzles a bit easier for contemporary music lovers to crack. But that’s no reason for casual listeners to lose heart, since most of the songs played on the track are classics by iconic artists.

With that said, if you’re struggling to figure out the title for today’s Heardle song, then here are some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you:

The song was released in 2015

The song’s genre is Alternative/Indie

Single by Melanie Martinez

Length – 2:59

Two words

Begins with the letter ''P.''

If you still can’t figure it out, then continue to scroll down to find the correct answer.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Play Date by Melanie Martinez.

More details about Play Date by Melanie Martinez

Play Date was released on August 14, 2015, as part of Melanie Martinez's critically acclaimed debut album, Cry Baby.

The song is about the romantic feelings a woman has for her partner. It features a memorable chorus that almost has an anthemic feel. It blends elements from various genres, including pop, dark wave, and electronic music. Play Date was a huge commercial success and also received high praise from contemporary music critics.

Melanie Martinez is a noted pop musician who garnered fame in 2012 after making an appearance on the popular reality TV show, The Voice. She later released a single titled Dollhouse, which went on to become a massive hit. A year later, she dropped Cry Baby, which includes many memorable songs like Play Date, Pity Party, and Mrs. Potato Head.

Martinez's distinctive style of music incorporates elements from various sub-genres of pop, including art pop, electropop, and alternative pop. Over the years, she's received immense critical acclaim for her singing and songwriting skills. Martinez reportedly cites the Beatles, Leslie Feist, and Regina Spektor, among many others, as some of her greatest musical influences.

