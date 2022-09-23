Today's Heardle: Here are clues and answer for Friday, September 23, 2022

Every day, pop music nerds eagerly wait for the new Heardle challenge that tests their knowledge of pop music. The popular browser-based game is a musical puzzle that puts out the intro of a famous song every day, asking players to guess its title. Only six chances are available, and the objective is to crack the puzzle using the least number of attempts. The length of the track increases every time you make a wrong guess.

If you love playing Wordle, you might also like Heardle, which is conceptually similar to the popular word puzzle game. Heardle was released as a homage to the word puzzle in early 2022, and since then, its popularity has been soaring among casual listeners and music enthusiasts. Keep reading to find more exciting details and clues about the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, September 23, 2022

As per Heardle's official website, the songs featured in the daily challenges are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade, which offers a slight advantage to those who follow contemporary pop music.

However, that doesn't mean casual listeners don't stand a chance of winning, as most songs played on the app are classics. To make the overall experience more entertaining and memorable, ask a friend or a family member to join you.

With that said, if you're struggling to figure out the title of today's Heardle song, then take a look at some of these clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you make the right guess:

''The song originally released in 2018 by an American singer-songwriter. It was then rereleased in 2019 as a duet with a Canadian artist. The name of the track is four words long. The genre of the single is pop.''

Still haven't figured it out? Well, in that case, you can keep scrolling down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Let Me Down Slowly by Alec Benjamin.

More details about Let Me Down Slowly by Alec Benjamin

Let Me Down Slowly was released on November 16, 2018. It's a profoundly poignant song inspired by Alec Benjamin's relationship with a former lover. The song opens with an emotional guitar riff that is repeated throughout the entire song.

It has the feel of a typical 2010s pop song, and fans of the genre would undoubtedly love it. It was a massive commercial hit worldwide and received immense critical acclaim.

Alec Benjamin rose to prominence in late 2018 with the release of Let Me Down Slowly. The song has also garnered massive popularity on Spotify and is considered one of the most-streamed songs of the last decade.

Benjamin incorporates elements from various sub-genres of pop into his music, like alt-pop, indie, and folk. Some of Alec Benjamin's most popular songs also include Must Have Been in the Wind, Just Like You, and The Book of You & I.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far