Today's Heardle: Here are clues and answer for Sunday, September 25, 2022

Heardle comes up with a fun and exciting new challenge every day for music nerds around the world. The musical puzzle puts out the intro of a popular song and asks players to guess the title of the song in six chances. The goal is to figure out the title using as few attempts as possible. Players should also note that the length of the played intro increases with every failed guess.

Only the starting bits of the intro are played, so guessing can get a bit tricky at times. When that happens, you can take the help of a friend or a family member by asking them to sit with you. This can also make the overall experience more entertaining and enjoyable.

Heardle has garnered massive popularity among music lovers around the world ever since its release in early 2022. It was released as a spin-off of the equally popular browser-based game Wordle. Without further ado, read on to learn more interesting details about the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, September 25, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the app chooses songs that are among the most-streamed tracks from the last decade, which offers an inevitable advantage to those who listen to contemporary music. But casual listeners can still give it a try since most of the songs played are classics.

In case you're struggling to crack today's Heardle puzzle, here are some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you:

The song was released in 2015

The song’s genre is indie pop

Single by Vance Joy

Length – 3:50

One word

Begins with the letter ''G.''

Still haven't figured it out? Well then, chances are that you may not have heard the song before. So keep scrolling down to find the right answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Georgia by Vance Joy.

More details about Georgia by Vance Joy

Georgia was released on February 26, 2015, as part of Vance Joy's hit album, Dream Your Life Away.

The song opens with a melancholic acoustic guitar intro that repeats almost throughout the song. Its power ballad vibe is especially appealing to fans of pop and classic rock. The critically acclaimed music video of the song was helmed by noted director Luci Schroder. The song went on to become a commercial hit and also received high praise from critics.

Vance Joy rose to prominence in 2013 following the release of his EP, God Loves You When You're Dancing, which featured the hit single, Riptide. A year later, Joy went on to release his debut album, titled Dream Your Life Away. The album featured several memorable tracks like Georgia, Mess is Mine, and Wasted Time, to name a few. Dream Your Life Away was commercially successful and also garnered high praise from music critics. His second studio album, Nation of Two, won him the Best Adult Contemporary Album award at the ARIRA Music Awards in 2018.

