Today's Heardle: Here are clues and answer for Sunday, October 2, 2022

A new day means an exciting new Heardle challenge for music and pop culture enthusiasts around the world. The musical puzzle puts out the intro of a pop song every day and tests the players’ knowledge in pop music.

There are six chances available, with every failed attempt increasing the length of the clip. The objective is to crack the puzzle using as few attempts as possible.

Heardle is an entertaining game that helps relax your mind. It can improve your musical skills whilst also acting as a great source for discovering new music and artists. It was released in early 2022 as a homage to the equally popular word puzzle, Wordle. Keep reading to learn some interesting details and clues regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, October 2, 2022

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs featured on the app are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. Naturally, this gives a slight edge to people who listen to contemporary music and follow modern-day artists. However, this doesn’t mean that casual listeners should give up, as most of the songs played picked for the daily challenges are classics or popular hits played around the world.

If you’re struggling to crack today’s Heardle song, then here are some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you guess the correct title:

The song was released in 2016

The song’s genre is Alternative/Indie

Single by Nick Jonas

Length – 3:54

One word

Begins with the letter “C”

Featuring Tove Lo.

If you still haven’t cracked the puzzle, then you’ve probably never heard the song before, in which case you can scroll down and check out the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Close by Nick Jonas.

More details about Close by Nick Jonas

Close was released on March 25, 2016, as part of Nick Jonas' hit album, Last Year Was Complicated.

The song has a melancholic vibe that fans of ballads would certainly love. The lyrics describe a person's inability to open up to another person and be vulnerable. Close was a commercial hit and also received high praise from critics for its unique tone, intimate lyrics, and production. The song also features vocals by popular Swedish singer, Tove Lo.

Nick Jonas formed a band with his brothers, Kevin and Joe, in the mid-2000s. They came to be known as the Jonas Brothers, and the band soon garnered massive mainstream success with the release of their eponymous album in 2007. The album contained several memorable tracks like When You Look Me in the Eyes, S.O.S, and Still in Love With You, to name a few.

The band enjoyed massive commercial success and garnered a strong fan following around the globe among pop music lovers. They disbanded in 2013 and later went on to reunite six years later, in 2019. Besides being a part of the Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas also enjoys a highly successful solo career.

