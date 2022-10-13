Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Thursday, October 13, 2022

Fans of pop music around the world eagerly wait for the new Heardle challenges every day. The musical puzzle tests your guessing skills apart from your knowledge of pop music. It requires players to listen to the starting bits of a song's intro and figure out its title. Only a total of six chances are provided, so guessing it might not be that easy, even if you've heard the song before.

With every failed attempt, the length of the clip increases, so the goal is to figure out the song using as few attempts as possible. Fans of the word puzzle, Wordle, might find the game similar in terms of concept and idea. Heardle was released as a tribute to Wordle in early 2022. With that said, read on to find out some interesting details and clues about the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, October 13, 2022

Per Heardle's official website, the tracks featured in the daily challenges are chosen from an extensive list of the most-streamed songs of the previous decade. So, if you're familiar with modern-day pop music and follow a lot of contemporary musicians, you have an advantage over casual listeners. But since most of the songs are classics or popular hits composed by iconic artists, guessing might not be as difficult or tricky as it may seem.

If you're struggling to crack today's Heardle challenge, then here are some clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you:

''This track was released in 2015. The song is performed by a female Swedish solo artist. It got an official remix featuring Tinie Tempah in 2016. The title is two words long, both beginning with ''L.''

And that was your last chance. If you still haven't guessed the song's name, keep scrolling down for the answer.

The answer to today's Heardle challenge is Lush Life by Zara Larsson.

More details about Lush Life by Zara Larsson

Lush Life was released on June 5, 2015, as part of Zara Larsson's hit album, So Good. The song's overall groove and vibe are catchy, and electronic and pop music fans would undoubtedly love it. The lyrics talk about enjoying one's life and living it to the fullest.

The song became massively popular on Spotify and is widely regarded as one of the most popular tracks of the last decade. It was also a massive commercial success and impressed contemporary music critics.

Zara Larsson is a prominent Swedish pop singer who garnered mainstream fame in the mid-2010s by releasing hit songs like Lush Life, Ain't My Fault, and Never Forget You. An interesting trivia about Larsson is that as a child, she'd won the second season of the reality show Talang, the Swedish version of the popular Got Talent reality series.

Larsson's songs incorporate various genres, including electronic music, pop, and dance. Some of her major musical influences include Beyonce, Robyn, Christina Aguilera, and many more.

