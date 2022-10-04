Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Heardle is a browser-based musical puzzle that puts out the intro of a popular song every day for players to guess its title. The app offers six chances, and the goal is to figure out the title as quickly as possible, which can prove tricky as only the bits of the intro are played. It's also important to note that the length of the clip increases with every failed guess.

Heardle has become massively popular among music lovers on social media in different parts of the world. It's an entertaining game that tests your knowledge of pop music and helps you relax and unwind after a hectic day. Read on to find some interesting details and clues about the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the songs chosen for the daily challenges are among the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade. This means that you might find the challenge easier if you follow contemporary musicians. However, casual listeners can still give it a shot and may end up cracking the puzzles. This is because many of the songs featured on the app are classics or smash hits.

With that said, if you're struggling to figure out today's Heardle song, then take a look at some of these clues shared by Eurogamer that might help you:

''This track was released in the last decade. It's performed by an American duo whose name comes from two words spelt backwards. The track name is composed of two short words, the second being something you do at a keyboard.''

If you still haven't figured out the song, you may not have heard it before. We have got you covered, as you can scroll down to find the answer.

The answer to today's Heardle challenge is No Type by Rae Sremmurd.

More details about No Type by Rae Sremmurd

No Type was released on September 15, 2014, as part of Rae Sremmurd's debut album, SremmLife. The song has that classic 2010s hip hop vibe that fans of the genre would undoubtedly love. It was a smash hit and received mostly positive reviews from contemporary music critics. Interestingly, the song can be heard in the popular ABC TV series, Black-ish and Andrea Arnold's road drama flick, American Honey.

Rae Sremmurd is a noted hip hop duo from Mississippi. They rose to fame with their debut album, SremmLife, which featured several memorable tracks like This Could Be Us, No Type, and Come Get Her, among many others. The band achieved massive mainstream success with their hit single, Black Beatles, released as part of their second album, SremmLife 2. The song received widespread critical acclaim and is regarded as one of the best songs of 2016. The duo enjoys a significant fan following among hip hop lovers and is known for their creativity, musicality, and distinctive artistry that sets them apart from the rest.

