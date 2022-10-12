Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Heardle is a musical puzzle game that offers music lovers around the world a chance to flaunt their knowledge of pop music. The puzzle shares the intro of a popular song every day, and players are required to guess the title of the song using a total of six chances that are available.

With every unsuccessful guess, the length of the track increases, which makes it easier to guess. The goal is to figure out the song using the least number of attempts. The songs get reset every day at 12 am.

Heardle has become massively popular among music nerds on social media ever since it came out earlier this year. It is conceptually similar to the equally-popular guessing game, Wordle.

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs are curated from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This means that being familiar with contemporary music and modern-day pop stars could be a huge advantage.

But even if you're not too familiar with contemporary music, you can still give it a shot, because most of the songs featured in the daily challenges are widely known classics by famous artists.

With that said, if you’re struggling to crack today’s Heardle challenge, then take a look at some of these clues shared by Eurogamer that could help you remember the title:

''This track was released in 2006. The song is performed by a British indie band. The main vocalist of the band was known for his distinct curly hair at the time this single released. The title is just one word, describing someone who lacks experience, wisdom, or judgement.''

The clues seem fairly simple and straightforward, and if you’ve heard the song before, you’ve probably already guessed it. If not, scroll down for the answer.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Naïve by the Kooks.

More details about Naïve by the Kooks

Naïve was released on March 27, 2006, as part of the Kooks' hit debut album, Inside In/Inside Out. The song begins with a funky guitar riff following which Luke Pritchard's vocals take over. The lyrics describe the feelings of a man reminsicing his memories with his former lover.

Overall, the song has an uplifting feel despite its sad theme, and fans of funk and hard rock will certainly enjoy the track. The song was a massive commercial success and also received high praise from critics.

The Kooks are a popular British rock band that rose to fame in 2006 with the release of their critically acclaimed album, Inside In/Inside Out. Over the years, the band has churned out several hits like Naïve, You Don't Love Me, and She Moves in Her Own Way, to name a few.

The band is heavily influenced by 60s British rock bands like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Their distinctive style of music incorporates elements from various genres, including rock, pop, hip hop, and reggae.

