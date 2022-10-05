Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Heardle is a musical puzzle that puts out the intro of a popular song every day. Players need to listen to the starting bits of the intro and figure out the song's title. Only six chances are available for the players, and with each failed guess, the song's length keeps increasing. It is inspired by the popular word game, Wordle.

Heardle has recently garnered massive popularity among music lovers and casual listeners. It tests your knowledge of pop music while also proving to be relaxing. A great way to make the game even more entertaining and enjoyable is by playing with a friend or a family member who's a music nerd.

Read on to learn some interesting details and clues about the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, October 5, 2022

As per Heardle's official website, the songs played on the app are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade, which makes the puzzles slightly easier to guess if you follow contemporary pop songs. However, that doesn't mean casual listeners don't stand a chance to win because many songs featured in the daily challenges are widely known classics.

With that said, if you're struggling to guess the title of today's Heardle song, then type your guess of the artist's name onto the box, you might find the correct title. If you still can't figure it out, here are some clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you:

''The song was released in 2016. This track is performed by an Australian act in collaboration with a Canadian one. It's the lead single from the lead act's second album, titled Skin. The track won 'Best Pop Release' at the 2016 ARIAs.''

Still haven't guessed it? Keep scrolling down to find the right answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Never Be Like You by Flume feat. Kai.

More details about Never Be Like You by Flume feat. Kai

Never Be Like You was released on January 16, 2016, as part of Flume's critically acclaimed album, Skin. The song has a surreal feel and incorporates elements of several genres like electropop, dance-pop, and R&B. The song also features noted Canadian pop singer Kai. The song was a commercial success and received widespread critical acclaim. It also won several awards, including Best Pop Release at the ARIA Music Awards of 2016.

Flume is a noted Australian musician who rose to fame with the release of his eponymous hit album in 2012. It had several catchy tunes like Holdin On, On Top, and Sleepless. Flume is widely credited with revolutionizing the bass genre, a unique style of electronic dance music that garnered massive popularity in the mid-late 2010s. Over the years, Flume has received critical acclaim for his musicality and distinctive artistry. Some of his most popular songs include Never Be Like You, Some Minds, and Smoke & Retribution, to name a few.

