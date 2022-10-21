A new day means a fun new Heardle challenge for pop music nerds across the world. Music enthusiasts on social media desperately look to maintain their Heardle winning streak every day.

The game shares the starting bits of a popular song's intro at 12 AM every day. Players need to guess the title as quickly as possible, using a total of six chances. With every unsuccessful attempt, the intro track's length increases, making it easier for players to guess the song.

Heardle has quickly become a favorite among music lovers ever since its release in early 2022. It was released as an homage to the popular word puzzle game Wordle and caters primarily to music lovers.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, October 21, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, songs that are part of the daily challenges are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This gives an inevitable advantage to users who listen to contemporary pop songs. However, that doesn't mean casual listeners don't stand a chance since most of the songs the app puts out are well-known classics by famous artists.

Having said that, if you're struggling to guess the title of today's Heardle song, then take a look at some of the clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you figure out the song:

''This song appeared on a debut studio album in 2014. This track is performed by an Australian solo artist. This song was featured on the soundtrack for FIFA 15. The title for this track contains three words, with the second being 'Is' and the third being a word used to refer to things which belong to you.''

Still haven't figured it out? In that case, you can scroll down and find the answer below, as you may not have heard the song before.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Mess is Mine by Vance Joy.

More details about Mess is Mine by Vance Joy

Mess is Mine was released on July 9, 2014, as part of Vance Joy's hit debut album, Dream Your Life Away. The song opens with a soothing acoustic guitar intro, following which Joy's vocals take over.

The lyrics talk about how a new relationship affects a person, its complications, joys, and messiness. The song was a commercial success and received high praise from critics, with many considering it one of Vance Joy's best tracks.

Vance Joy rose to fame in the early 2010s with the release of his debut EP, God Loves When You're Dancing, which includes the hit single, Riptide. He later released his debut album, Dream Your Life Away, which features many memorable songs like Mess is Mine, From Afar, First Time, and many more.

Joy has also released two more albums, Nation of Two and In Our Own Sweet Time, both of which have been commercial hits. Vance Joy's music blends pop and indie folk elements, and he remains one of the most exciting artists in the contemporary pop music scene.

