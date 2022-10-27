It's time for another exciting Heardle challenge. The popular musical puzzle shares the intro of a popular song every day, and players need to guess its title. Even if you've heard the song before, guessing can be pretty tricky at times since the starting bits of the intro are only played.

With six chances, the player is expected to crack the puzzle using the least number of attempts. With every failed attempt, the track's length increases, making the puzzle less challenging.

The game has soared in popularity since its release in early 2022. Fans of Wordle can also give it a try, with the only significant difference being that this game involves guessing songs instead of words.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, October 27, 2022

Heardle offers a slight advantage to contemporary music lovers as the songs it shares daily are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. But that's no reason for casual listeners or classic rock fans to get discouraged since many of the songs featured in the daily challenges are classics or smash hits that you may have heard in your favorite film/TV show, at a restaurant, or a party.

Take a look at some of the clues below, shared by Fortnite Insider, that can help you crack today's Heardle challenge if you're struggling to remember the song based on its intro:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2016.

Hint 2: The song's genre is tropical house.

Hint 3: Single by Lost Frequencies.

Hint 4: Length – 2:38.

Hint 5: One word.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter "R."

Hint 7: From the album, Less is more.

Hint 8: Featuring Janieck Devy.

Still haven't guessed it? Then scroll down to find the correct answer.

The right answer to today's Heardle challenge is Reality by Lost Frequencies feat. Janieck Devy.

More details about Reality by Lost Frequencies feat. Janieck Devy

Reality was released on May 18, 2015. The song is written by Felix de Laet, aka Lost Frequencies, Janieck van de Polder, and Radboud Miedema. It also features vocals by prominent Dutch singer-songwriter Janieck Devu. The song has a soothing and relaxing vibe that fans of house music and classic pop would love. It was a commercial success and also received widespread critical acclaim.

Lost Frequencies is a popular Belgian DJ who's churned several hit singles over the years, like Reality, Where Are You Now, and Are You With Me. He's released two hit albums: Less is More and Alive and Feeling Fine. Less is More. His debut album features memorable tracks like What is Love 2016 and Reality.

The album became a commercial success around the world. His second album was equally successful and featured songs like Sun Is Shining, Crazy, and Beat of My Heart. Fans of house, electronic, and pop music will enjoy Lost Frequencies' tracks.

