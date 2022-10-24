The popular browser-based game Heardle comes up with an exciting new challenge every day that tests the knowledge and hearing skills of pop music lovers around the world. It is conceptually similar to the word puzzle game Wordle, the major difference between them being that Heardle offers a musical twist to the puzzle.

The game asks players to figure out the title of a pop song by listening to its intro. A total of six chances are available and with every failed attempt, the length of the intro clip increases further, making it easier to guess the song. So, the objective is to figure out the name of the song using as few attempts as possible.

Heardle is a fun and entertaining game that helps to relax your mind after a long and hectic day of work. If you’re just a casual listener, then you can also take the help of a friend or a family member when trying to figure out the title of the song. This can also help to make the overall experience more enjoyable. Read on to find out some interesting details and clues pertaining to the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, October 24, 2022

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the daily challenges are part of a list of the most-streamed numbers of the previous decade. So if you’re a contemporary music lover, then you have a better chance of cracking the daily puzzles. If not, you can still give it a shot as the app often puts out intros of classic songs.

With that said, here are some clues shared by Eurogamer that can help if you’re struggling to figure out the title of today’s Heardle song:

''This track was originally released in 1983. The music video for this song includes angel wings, doves and a boarding school. This track's title is five words long, with the second word referring to an action the moon occasionally does to sun. This song is performed by a Welsh singer. At multiple points in the song, the singer asks someone with glowing eyes to look in another direction.''

If you still haven’t guessed the song, then scroll down and check out the right answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler.

More details about Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler

Total Eclipse of the Heart was released in 1983 as part of Bonnie Tyler's hit album, Faster Than the Speed of Night. The song opens with a memorable piano intro, followed by Tyler's emotional vocals, which elevate the song to a different level altogether.

The song was a smash hit around the world and also received immense critical acclaim, with many critics rating it as Bonnie Tyler's greatest song. It is also widely regarded as one of the greatest pop songs of the 80s.

Bonnie Tyler rose to fame in the late 70s with the release of songs like More Than a Lover and Lost in France. She received critical acclaim for her evocative vocal style. Some of her biggest musical influences are Tina Turner and Janis Joplin.

