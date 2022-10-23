Heardle is an entertaining game that helps relax your mind whilst also testing your knowledge of pop music. It is a puzzle similar to Wordle but offers a musical twist. Instead of guessing words, players are required to guess the title of a popular song by listening to the starting bits of its intro.

A total of six chances are available, and the objective is to figure out the song as quickly as possible, using the least number of attempts. Players should also note that the length of the played clip increases every time you make an unsuccessful attempt.

Ever since it was released earlier this year, Heardle has become massively popular on social media among music enthusiasts from different parts of the world. It is currently considered to be among the most popular browser-based games. With that said, read on to find out some interesting details and clues about the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, October 23, 2022

Per the game’s official website, Heardle picks songs from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the past decade for the daily challenges. This means that it does offer a slight advantage to people who listen to contemporary music. However, casual listeners can also give it a shot, considering many songs featured in the daily challenges are classics from the 80s and 90s.

That said, if you’re struggling to guess the title of today’s Heardle song, then carefully go through these clues shared by Fortnite Insider as they can help you crack the puzzle:

The song was released in 2012.

The song's genre is Reggae fusion.

Single by OMI.

Length – 3:00.

One word.

Begins with the letter ''C.''

From the album ''Me 4 U.''

The clues are quite simple and if you’re familiar with the song, you’ve probably already cracked the puzzle. If not, scroll down for the answer.

The song featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix Radio Edit) by OMI.

More details about Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix Radio Edit) by OMI

Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix Radio Edit) was released in 2014, two years after the original version. The song opens with a memorable trumpet intro that sets the tone, followed by Omi's catchy vocals.

The lyrics describe a man's desire for a romantic partner who'll always be there for him. The remix version of the song blends various elements from house music and funk. The track was a massive commercial success and received mostly positive reviews from critics as well.

Omi is a noted Jamaican singer who rose to fame with the release of his hit 2012 single, Cheerleader. Over the years, he has churned out quite a few hit numbers like Hula Hoop, Bring My Baby Back, Drop in the Ocean, and many more. Omi's distinctive style of music blends various elements from hip hop, reggae, and fusion. Apart from several popular hip hop artists, some of Omi's major musical influences include Sam Cooke, John Legend, and Nat King Cole.

