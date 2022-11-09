Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

In March 2022, a browser-based game named Heardle was released. It is based on the popular word puzzle, Wordle, which involves guessing five-letter words. Heardle, on the other hand, requires players to listen to a popular song’s intro and guess its title, with a maximum of six chances available. Every failed guess means the length of the track increases, so it’s important to figure out the title as quickly as possible.

The game's popularity has been increasing on social media among music lovers and casual listeners. It exposes people to a wide range of artists and music from a variety of genres. The game is quite engaging and can work as a stressbuster.

Without further ado, keep reading to find out some interesting details and clues for the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Heardle’s official website states that the songs featured in the daily challenges are part of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade.

This might offer a clear advantage to contemporary pop music lovers, but if you’re a classic rock fan or if you're more into pop songs from the '80s and '90s, you still have a good chance of cracking the daily puzzles since there have been instances in the past wherein the app has put out intros of classic songs.

With that said, if you haven’t yet cracked today’s Heardle puzzle, here are some clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you:

The song was released in 2005.

The song's genre is alternative rock and pop.

Single by Foo Fighters.

Length – 4:16.

Three words.

Begins with the word ''Best.''

The album’s name is In Your Honour.

If you’ve heard the song before, then the aforementioned clues should lead you to the answer. If not, scroll down to check out today’s Heardle song.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Best of You by Foo Fighters.

More details about Best of You by Foo Fighters

Best of You was released on May 30, 2005, as part of Foo Fighters' acclaimed album, In Your Honor. The song opens with Dave Grohl's powerful vocals, accompanied by a solid rhythm guitar that sets the tone for the song. As the song progresses, it gradually becomes heavier. Best of You was a smash hit around the world and received high praise from several contemporary music critics.

Foo Fighters are a popular alt-rock band from Seattle who rose to fame in the mid-'90s. The band was formed by ex-Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl following the break-up of Nirvana after Kurt Cobain's death. Over the years, the band has produced several hit rock numbers like Best of You, Monkey Wrench, Everlong, and Times Like These, to name a few.

Foo Fighters' unique style of music incorporates elements of alt-rock, grunge, and hard rock, among other genres. They're widely regarded as one of the greatest alt-rock bands of all time and enjoy a massive fan following around the world.

Poll : 0 votes