Every day, the popular browser-based game, Heardle, puts out the intro of a popular song as a challenge to music lovers around the world. Players need to listen to the intro and figure out the title of the song.

Only the starting bits of the intro are shared, but players have a total of six chances to guess the name of the song.

However, it’s important to note that the length of the track keeps increasing every time you make the wrong guess. So, the objective is to try and use as few attempts as possible whilst guessing the songs.

Heardle has become massively popular on social media. Due to its entertainment value, even casual listeners have become interested in the game.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs played on the app are chosen from a list of the most-streamed songs of the last decade, which offers a clear advantage to people who follow modern-day pop stars and are aware of current pop culture trends.

However, if you are not into contemporary music, then don’t worry. You’ll often come across classics from the 80s and 90s in the daily challenges.

That said, if you’re struggling to remember the name of the song played in today’s Heardle challenge, then take a look at the clues shared by Fortnite Insider.

Hint 1: The song was released in 2004.

Hint 2: The song's genre is alternative/indie, pop, rock.

Hint 3: Single by Franz Ferdinand.

Hint 4: Length – 3:57.

Hint 5: Three words.

Hint 6: Begins with the word ''Take.''

Hint 7: The Album’s name is Franz Ferdinand.

If you still haven’t figured it out, then scroll down to find the right answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Take Me Out by Franz Ferdinand.

More details about Take Me Out by Franz Ferdinand

Take Me Out was released on January 12, 2004, as part of Franz Ferdinand's self-titled album. The song has a rocking electric guitar riff that lays the foundation.

Take Me Out is about the romantic tension that one feels when they're interested in another person. The song was a massive commercial success and received immense critical acclaim, with many contemporary music critics considering it to be one of the greatest indie rock songs of all time.

Franz Ferdinand is a popular Scottish indie rock band that rose to fame in the early 2000s with the release of hit songs like Darts of Pleasure and Take Me Out. The band's eponymous debut album received high praise from critics and was also a huge commercial hit.

Over the years, the band has written several memorable songs like Do You Want to, Eleanor Put Your Boots On, and The Fallen, to name a few. The band blends elements of various sub-genres of rock like indie-rock, post-punk, and dance rock. They're considered by many critics and fans to be one of the finest indie rock bands of the 21st century.

