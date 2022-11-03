Heardle is an entertaining browser-based game that primarily caters to music lovers around the world. It’s similar to the word puzzle, Wordle, and was released as an homage to the game in early 2022.

In Wordle, players are required to guess a word using a total of six chances. In Heardle, a player needs to listen to the starting bits of an intro and figure out its title using a total of six chances.

Every unsuccessful guess makes it slightly easier for players to arrive at the right answer, as the length of the track keeps on increasing. You can make the experience of playing the game even more enjoyable by asking a friend or a family member to sit with you while guessing the tracks.

With that said, keep reading to learn some interesting details and clues for the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, November 3, 2022

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs are picked from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This means that if you listen to a lot of contemporary pop/rock songs, then you have a better chance of cracking the daily puzzles. If you don’t, you can still give it a shot as a lot of the songs featured in the app are critically acclaimed classics of the 20th century.

If you can’t recall the title of the song but remember the name of the artist, then type their name onto the search box and you might find the title. If you’re still not sure about today’s Heardle song, then go through some of these interesting clues shared by Forbes:

''This song is in the pop rock genre. It was released in 2017. It reached number five on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number nine on the U.K. singles chart It appeared on an album called Voicenotes. The artist is from Rumson, New Jersey. The artist is also known for songs such as "Marvin Gaye" and “How Long.''

Still haven’t guessed it? Then check out the answer below.

The song featured in today’s Heardle puzzle is Attention by Charlie Puth.

More details about Attention by Charlie Puth

Attention was released on April 21, 2017, as part of Charlie Puth's hit album, Voicenotes.

The song has a memorable intro that sets the tone, following which Puth's emotional vocals take over. Attention is about a person realizing that their partner does not love them and is merely seeking attention. The song was a smash hit around the world and also received widespread critical acclaim. It is considered to be one of Charlie Puth's finest songs.

Charlie Puth is a renowned pop singer who has churned out a number of memorable tracks over the years like Attention, Cheating on You, I Warned Myself, and That's Hilarious. Till date, he has released three studio albums, namely, Nine Track Mind, Voicenotes, and Charlie, all of which were commercially successful. Although Nine Track Mind did not impress critics, his second and third albums received immense critical acclaim. Puth is considered to be one of the most exciting pop musicians working in the industry today.

