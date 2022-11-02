Heardle is a fun daily challenge that tests your knowledge of pop music as well as your memory as it shares the intro of a pop song and asks players to guess its title. The complete intro is not played, so guessing might not be as easy as it seems. If you’ve heard the song several times before, you’ll probably be able to crack the puzzle on the first attempt.

There are a total of six attempts available, but the goal is to figure out the song using the least number of attempts. With every unsuccessful guess, the track’s length increases, making it easier to identify the song.

With that said, read on to learn some interesting details and clues regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs that are chosen for the daily musical challenges are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, which means that contemporary music lovers can crack the puzzles much faster.

However, that’s not to say that casual listeners don’t stand a chance of winning. It’s important to note that several songs that have been featured in the daily challenges in the past are classics from the '80s and '90s.

For those who are struggling to remember the name of today’s Heardle song, here are some interesting clues shared by Forbes that can help you:

''This song is in the avant-pop, neo soul, R&B, smooth jazz and trip hop genres. It was released in 2016. It reached number 84 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. It appeared on an album called Blonde. The artist is from Long Beach, California. The song features additional vocals from Beyoncé.''

If the aforementioned clues still don’t ring any bells, then keep scrolling down to check out the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Pink + White by Frank Ocean.

More details about Pink + White by Frank Ocean

Pink + White was released on August 20, 2016, as part of Frank Ocean's iconic 2016 album, Blonde. The song is about a complicated old romance, describing the tumultuous ups and downs in a relationship.

It has a unique rhythm and blends elements of Avant-pop, neo soul, and R&B. The song was commercially successful and also received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, with some rating it as one of the album's best tracks.

Frank Ocean burst onto the music scene with a mixtape in 2011, titled Nostalgia, Ultra. He subsequently released his debut studio album, Channel Orange, which received widespread critical acclaim for its thematic depth, eclectic musical style, and production value. Over the years, Frank Ocean has churned out a number of memorable tracks, including Pink + White, Thinkin Bout You, Self Control, Good Guy, and many more.

Ocean has received high praise from critics for his distinctive style of music that incorporates a number of elements from various genres like R&B, avant-pop, and soul, to name a few. He is widely regarded as one of the finest songwriters working in the industry today.

