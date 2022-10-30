Pop music lovers from around the world look forward to the new Heardle challenge every day. The game can be a great stressbuster, while also being a good source of discovering new music and artists.

It puts out the intro of a pop song daily, asking players to guess its title. With a total of six chances, players are expected to guess the songs as quickly as possible. The length of the track also increases with every unsuccessful attempt, which makes it easier to crack the puzzle.

Heardle has become immensely popular within a relatively short span of time. It was released in early 2022 as an homage to the word puzzle, Wordle, which also enjoys massive popularity. Both are conceptually similar, with the only key difference being that Heardle requires players to guess songs instead of words.

Heardle offers a small advantage to music lovers who follow modern-day musicians since the app mentions that it puts out the intros of songs that are among the most-streamed from the last decade.

But this is no reason for casual listeners to give up, as the app has shared a number of classics from the 70s and 80s in the past.

That said, for those who are still scratching their heads over today’s intro, take a look at some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you crack the title:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2017.

Hint 2: The song's genre is electronic rock.

Hint 3: Single by Jaymes Young.

Hint 4: Length – 3:57.

Hint 5: One word.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''I.''

Hint 7: The album’s name is Feel Something.

If you still haven’t guessed it, then keep scrolling down and check out the right answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Infinity by Jaymes Young.

More details about Infinity by Jaymes Young

Infinity was released on June 23, 2017, as part of Jaymes Young's debut album, Feel Something. It's a romantic song with powerful, evocative lyrics that fans of power ballad will certainly love.

Musically, the song blends elements of electronic, pop, and rock music. The song was a smash hit on TikTok and was a huge commercial success. It also received high praise from critics.

Jaymes Young is a popular singer-songwriter who rose to fame in the late 2010s with the release of his album, Feel Something. The album contains many memorable songs like Infinity, Don't You Know, Tied Down, and Black Magic, to name a few.

Young forayed into the music business in his early 20s with the release of his EP, Dark Star. In 2014, he released his 2nd EP, titled Habits of My Heart. Over the years, Young has garnered a significant fan following among electronic and pop music lovers. Some of Young's biggest musical influences are Iron & Wine, Coldplay, Maroon 5, and Radiohead.

