Heardle is a fascinating game that can help improve your hearing skills whilst also acting as a total stressbuster. The game requires players to carefully listen to the intro of a popular song and figure out its title using a total of six chances. Guessing can at times get a little tricky since only the starting bits of the intro are played.

The objective is to try and use as few attempts as possible to figure out the track. The length of the played intro also increases every time you make a failed guess.

Heardle has grown immensely popular among music nerds on social media of late. Apart from testing your knowledge of pop music, the game can also help people discover tons of new artists and new music. Keep reading to find out some interesting details and clues for the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

The musical puzzle does offer a slight edge to people who follow modern-day artists and listen to contemporary pop music since, according to the app, the songs featured in the daily challenges are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. But casual listeners can still give it a try, as the app also puts out intros of classic from the '70s and '80s.

If you’re having a hard time remembering the title of the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge, then take a look at some of the below-mentioned clues shared by Forbes:

''This song is in the indie rock and garage rock revival genres. It was released in 2001. It reached number five on the U.S. Billboard Alternative Airplay chart and number 14 on the U.K. singles chart. It appeared on an album called Is This It. The artist is from New York City. The first single released from the album was ''Hard to Explain,'' followed by this one then ''Someday.''

If you still haven’t cracked the puzzle, then maybe you’re hearing the song for the first time, in which case you can scroll down to find the title.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Last Nite by The Strokes.

More details about Last Nite by The Strokes

Last Nite was released on October 23, 2001, as part of the Strokes' critically acclaimed debut album, Is This It. The song opens with a rocking guitar riff that brilliantly sets its cheerful tone. It also has a flashy guitar solo in the style of Freddie King.

Overall, the song has a classic rock n' roll vibe, and fans of '60s and '70s rock will certainly love this track. It was a commercial hit and also received high praise from critics, with many considering it to be one of the greatest songs of the decade.

The Strokes are a popular rock band from New York who rose to fame in the early 2000s with the release of their EP, The Modern Age, and the album, Is This It. The band typically incorporates elements of grunge, indie rock, and alt-rock in their music. Over the years, the Stokes have received widespread critical acclaim for their contributions to music and are today regarded as one of the finest rock bands of the modern era.

Poll : 0 votes