With the popular browser-based game Heardle, music lovers from various parts of the world can test their knowledge of pop music and discover new artists and songs. The game requires players to guess the title of a popular song by listening to the starting bits of its intro. Even being familiar with the song might not help you crack the puzzle on the first attempt.

However, six chances are available, and the goal is to ensure that you figure out the title as quickly as possible. The length of the song's intro increases with every failed guess. The game is also becoming increasingly popular among casual listeners.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, October 28, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the songs for the daily challenges are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This means contemporary music lovers have a greater chance of cracking the daily puzzles. Casual listeners can still give it a shot since many of the songs the app puts out are classics by renowned pop stars.

If you can't figure out today's Heardle challenge, get a friend or a family member to join you. If you're still not sure about the title, then here are some exciting clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you remember the song:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2013.

Hint 2: The song's genre is pop.

Hint 3: Single by Nico & Vinz.

Hint 4: Length – 4:07.

Hint 5: Three words.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter "A."

Hint 7: From the album Black Star Elephant.

The clues are pretty simple, and if you're familiar with the song or the artist, you've already guessed it by now. If not, keep scrolling down for the answer.

The answer to today's Heardle challenge is Am I Wrong by Nico & Vinz.

More details about Am I Wrong by Nico & Vinz

Am I Wrong was released on April 12, 2013. The song talks about one's drive to attain their goals in life, no matter how difficult they are. Am I Wrong was a commercial success worldwide and garnered praise from contemporary music critics. The song is considered to be Nico & Vinz's most famous track.

Nico & Vinz are a popular Norwegian pop duo who rose to fame with the release of their hit song, Am I Wrong, in 2013. The duo draws inspiration from a wide range of artists and musical genres, including reggae, soul, pop, and Afrobeats, to name a few.

The duo has released two studio albums, The Magic Soup and the Bittersweet Faces, which they released under the name Envy, and Black Star Elephant. The former contains many catchy tracks like One Song, Keep It Down Low, and When It All Falls Down, to name a few. The latter features songs like In Your Arms, When the Day Comes, Am I Wrong, and many more. Both albums did well commercially.

