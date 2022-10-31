Heardle can be quite an entertaining and addictive game for staunch pop music lovers. As a beginner, one might find it a little tricky to guess the songs, but once you get the hang of it, Heardle can be quite fun to play. The goal is to guess the title of a popular song by listening to the starting bits of its intro.

A total of six chances are available, but it’s important to note that the player needs to make the right guess using as few attempts as possible, since the length of the song increases with every failed attempt.

Heardle is quite similar, conceptually, to Wordle. It was recently bought by Spotify, post which the game has been made available in various countries like New Zealand, Australia, the US, Canada, the UK, and Ireland. Without further ado, read on to learn some fascinating details and clues regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, October 31, 2022

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs chosen for the daily challenges are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This means that contemporary music lovers will enjoy a slight advantage over casual listeners.

However, casual listeners can still have a lot of fun playing this game. A good way to start would be by playing with a friend or a family member who’s a pop music nerd. The daily challenges also often include songs from the '80s and '90s. So, there’s a good chance that you might crack the puzzle even if you don’t follow modern-day pop stars.

With that said, here are some clues shared by Forbes that can help you crack today’s Heardle song:

''This song is in the surf rock genre. It was released in 2013. It reached number 10 on the U.S. Billboard US Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and number 64 on the U.K. singles chart. It appeared on an album called Buds. The artist is from Reno, Nevada. The song caught fire on TikTok in 2020 and the artist released a video for it the following year.''

Still haven’t guessed it? In that case, scroll down to find the answer.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Freaks by Surf Curse.

More details about Freaks by Surf Curse

Freaks was released in 2013 as part of Surf Curse's debut album, Buds. Eight years later, it was re-released as a single on May 15, 2021.

The song opens with a catchy guitar intro, following which the vocals take over. Fans of classic rock or early 2000s alt-rock would certainly enjoy this track. The song was a commercial success and also received positive reviews from critics.

Surf Curse is a noted rock band from Reno, Nevada, who rose to fame with Freaks. The band has released four studio albums so far, namely, Buds, Nothing Yet, Heaven Surrounds You, and Magic Hour. The band incorporates various elements of rock into their music, including surf-rock, indie rock, and garage rock, to name a few. Ever since the re-release of Freaks in 2021, the band has become quite popular among rock music lovers.

