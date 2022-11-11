The daily Heardle challenge keeps pop music lovers on their toes. The game puts out the intros of famous songs and asks players to guess the titles as quickly as possible using a total of six chances.

Since the track's length keeps on increasing with every failed attempt, it's important for players to crack the puzzle using the least number of attempts.

Heardle, which was acquired by Spotify earlier this year, rose to popularity among music lovers ever since its release in early 2022. The game is conceptually similar to the equally popular word puzzle, Wordle, which requires players to guess five-letter words.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, November 11, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the tracks played on the app are among the most-streamed songs from the previous decade. This might seem like a clear advantage to contemporary pop music lovers, but there have been numerous instances in the past where renowned classics from the 70s and 80s have also been featured in the game.

If you're a casual listener unaware of current pop culture trends, get a friend or a family member—who's a music nerd—to sit with you while playing the game. With that said, here are a few clues shared by Forbes if you're struggling to remember the title of today's Heardle track:

''This song is in the country pop genre. It was released in 2018. It hit number 21 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. It appeared on the artist’s self-titled third album. The artist is from Nashville, Tennessee. The song won the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Single and Song of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.''

Still haven't cracked the puzzle? Then maybe you aren't familiar with the song or haven't heard it before. In that case, check out the answer below and enjoy the track.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Tequila by Dan + Shay.

More details about Tequila by Dan + Shay

Tequila was released on January 10, 2018, as a part of Dan + Shay's hit eponymous album. The song opens with a soothing piano intro following which the lead vocals take over.

The lyrics talk about a certain nostalgic feeling that one gets after drinking tequila, thinking about an old lover. Tequila was commercially successful and received immense critical acclaim, with many critics praising the song's melody and lyrics.

Dan + Shay are a popular country duo who rose to fame with the release of their hit debut single, 19 You + Me in late 2013. Their debut album Where It All Began went on to become a commercial and critical hit and featured songs like Can't Say No, I Heard Goodbye, and Somewhere Only We Know, to name a few.

Over the years, the duo has received high praise from critics for their distinctive sound and style of music that blends elements of country, pop, and R&B. Some of their major musical influences are The Beach Boys, Ryan Adams, Alan Jackson, and many more.

Poll : 0 votes