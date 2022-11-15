Pop music nerds from around the world eagerly await the daily challenges from Heardle, a browser-based musical puzzle game that requires players to listen to the beginning of a song and guess its title. The challenge here is that only the starting of the song’s intro is played, which means that even if you’re familiar with the song, guessing might not be that easy.

What makes Heardle so exciting is that it gives players only six chances, so it’s important to crack the puzzle as quickly as possible and using the least number of attempts. The fundamental concept of the game is similar to the word puzzle, Wordle, which involves guessing five-letter words.

Heardle was recently bought by music streaming giant Spotify, and has been made available in countries like the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Ireland. Without further ado, keep reading to find out some interesting details and clues for the song played in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: November 15, 2022

Per the app’s official website, the songs played on the app are among the most streamed tracks of the last decade. For contemporary music lovers, this is a great advantage since most of the songs featured in the daily challenges are from modern-day pop stars. However, if you're more into classics, then worry not. Heardle often shares intros of iconic tracks from the '80s and '90s too.

With that said, if you're finding it difficult to remember the name of the song featured in today's Heardle challenge, here are some clues shared by Forbes that can be of some help:

''This song is in the electropop genre. It was released in 2017.It hit number 27 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and 58 on the U.K. singles chart. It appeared on an album called I Met You When I Was 18 (The Playlist). The artist is from San Francisco. The song appeared in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and an Android Auto commercial.''

Still haven't figured it out? In that case, today is probably the first time you're hearing this track. Check out the answer below.

The song featured in today's Heardle challenge is I Like Me Better by Lauv.

More details about I Like Me Better by Lauv

I Like Me Better was released on May 19, 2017, as part of Lauv's hit compilation album, I Met You When I Was 18 (The Playlist).

The song has a cheerful vibe and talks about how Lauv's life changed after he moved to the gorgeous New York City and fell in love. I Like Me Better was commercially successful and also received positive reviews from critics.

Lauv is a pop musician who rose to fame with the release of the hit song, I Like Me Better in 2018. He subsequently released his debut studio album, titled How I'm Feeling, and it features many memorable tracks like Drugs & the Internet, Feelings, For Now, and many more. He recently released his second studio album, All 4 Nothing, which received critical acclaim. Lauv's music blends elements of pop, alt-pop, and R&B.

