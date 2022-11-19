One of Wordle's most popular spinoffs, Heardle, was released in early 2022 and soon garnered massive popularity. The musical puzzle majorly caters to pop music connoisseurs, but even casual listeners can play and have a lot of fun with this guessing game. It requires players to listen to a song's intro carefully, following which they need to guess the track using a total number of six attempts.

Players must carefully utilize the available number of chances since the length of the track increases with every chance, making it easier to crack the puzzle. So the goal is to try and figure out the song as fast as possible.

Similar to Wordle in terms of idea and concept, Heardle is an entertaining musical puzzle that offers a chance to display your knowledge of pop songs and also to discover new kinds of music and artists.

Heardle clues and answer: Saturday, November 19, 2022

According to the game's official website, the songs picked for the daily challenges are part of a list of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade. So, players with good knowledge of modern-day pop music certainly have an advantage over casual listeners. But Heardle often mixes it up by featuring classics now and then.

If you're struggling to remember the title of today's Heardle track, then go through some of these clues shared by Forbes that can help you crack the song:

''This song is in the post-punk and punk rock genres. It was released in 1979. It appeared on an album that shares a name with the song. The artist is from London. The artist’s other well-known songs include Rock the Casbah and Should I Stay or Should I Go.''

If the clues still don't ring any bells, this is probably the first time you've come across this song or artist, in which case you can scroll down to check out the answer.

The answer to today's Heardle challenge is London Calling by The Clash.

More details about London Calling by The Clash

London Calling was released on December 7, 1979, as part of The Clash's iconic album of the same name. The song begins with a simple, cracking riff that repeats throughout. The lyrics are quite political and address a number of social issues. London Calling was commercially successful and also turned out to be quite popular among critics. It is considered to be one of the band's signature tunes and one of the greatest songs of the rock era.

The Clash rose to fame in the mid-late 70s with the release of their eponymous debut album, and Give 'Em Enough Rope, both of which received widespread critical acclaim.

The band is known for its distinctly rebellious punk rock sound. Their music also blends reggae and funk elements, giving their sound more depth and versatility. Numerous critics and modern-day bands widely consider them to be one of the most influential punk rock bands of the 21st century.

Poll : 0 votes