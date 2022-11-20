Every day, music fans from around the world eagerly look forward to maintaining their winning streak in the popular musical puzzle, Heardle. The game offers a delightful musical twist to the iconic word puzzle game, Wordle.

Players are required to listen to the opening bits of a pop song’s intro, after which they need to figure out the name of the song as fast as possible.

The game offers players a total of six chances, but the objective is to use as few attempts as possible. It must also be noted that with every unsuccessful attempt, the track’s length increases further, which makes it easier to remember the song.

Heardle has garnered immense popularity of late and was acquired by the audio streaming giant, Spotify, earlier this year. Engaging in a fun Heardle puzzle after a hectic day’s work can be quite relaxing.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, November 20, 2022

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs played in the daily challenges are among the most-streamed songs of the last decade. Fans of contemporary music will be delighted to hear that, but it’s also important to note that the app has put out intros of iconic classics in the past. These include Heart-Shaped Box by Nirvana, Rock With You by Michael Jackson, and many more.

That said, if you’re still not sure of today’s Heardle song, then carefully go through some of these clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1997.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is alternative/indie.

Hint 3: Single by Radiohead.

Hint 4: Length – 4:24.

Hint 5: Two words.

Hint 6: Begins with the word ''Karma.''

Hint 7: The album’s name is OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017.

If you still can’t remember the song, then check out the answer mentioned below.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Karma Police by Radiohead.

More details about Karma Police by Radiohead

Karma Police was released on August 25, 1997, as part of Radiohead's acclaimed album, OK Computer. The song opens with a soothing acoustic guitar intro that sets the tone, following which the vocals and the rest of the band kicks in.

The song was a massive commercial success and also received high praise from critics for its thematic depth and production value. It is widely regarded by many critics and publications as one of the greatest songs of all time.

Radiohead rose to fame in the early 90s following the release of their hit single, Creep, an alt-rock track that is now widely regarded as one of the most iconic rock songs of all time.

Over the years, the band has released a number of critically acclaimed albums like Pablo Honey, OK Computer, The Bends, and Amnesiac, to name a few.

The band is known for their unique songwriting style, lyrical depth, and incorporates elements of alt-rock, experimental rock, and progressive rock. It continues to influence a wide range of contemporary artists from around the world.

