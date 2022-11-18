Heardle comes up with exciting new challenges every day for music nerds from around the world. It was released in March 2022 as an homage to the popular word puzzle, Wordle, but offers a fascinating musical twist. Players need to listen to the initial bits of a popular song's intro and then try and figure out the name of the song as quickly as possible.

Six attempts are available, but every failed attempt increases the song's length, so it's essential to crack the puzzle using the minimum number of attempts. Heardle attracts a new section of the audience with its wide variety of songs. It's an entertaining game wherein players can showcase their knowledge of pop music or look to explore new artists and songs on Heardle.

Without further ado, read on to find some interesting details and clues regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, November 18, 2022

Per Heardle's official website, the songs featured on the daily challenges are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. This might come off as great news for fans of modern-day pop music, but not so much for casual listeners or classic rock lovers.

But it must be noted that the app often also puts out revered classics by iconic artists from the 21st century as well, which means pretty much anyone has a fair chance of cracking the puzzles.

With that said, take a look at some of these clues shared by Fortnite Insider if you can't figure out the name of today's Heardle song:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1992.

Hint 2: The song's genre is pop rock / indie rock.

Hint 3: Single by the Cure.

Hint 4: Length – 3:38.

Hint 5: Four words.

Hint 6: Begins with the word Friday.

Hint 7: The album's name is Wish.

As the clues mentioned above seem pretty straightforward, they should help you crack the title if you've heard the song before. If not, better luck next time! Keep scrolling down for the answer.

The song featured in today's Heardle challenge is Friday I'm in Love by The Cure.

More details about Friday I'm in Love by The Cure

Friday I'm in Love was released on May 15, 1992, as part of The Cure's hit album, Wish. The song opens with a soothing and hopeful intro that perfectly sets the tone. It's a romantic track that blends elements of pop and rock. Friday I'm in Love was a smash hit worldwide and received immense critical acclaim.

English rock band The Cure rose to fame in 1979 following the release of their critically acclaimed album, Three Imaginary Boys, which featured many memorable songs like 10:15 Saturday Night, Subway Song, and Grinding Halt, to name a few. The band is widely credited with revolutionizing the gothic rock genre. Their music also incorporates elements of pop and alt-rock. Over the years, The Cure has garnered a strong fan following among classic rock lovers around the world.

