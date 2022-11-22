Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Tuesday, November 22, 2022

The daily Heardle challenges are a fun and exciting way to test your knowledge of pop music. Every day, music enthusiasts from various parts of the world indulge in a game of Heardle and try to maintain their winning streak by guessing the song's titles. It's conceptually quite similar to the massively popular word puzzle, Wordle, which requires players to guess five-letter words.

In Heardle, a player needs to listen to the opening seconds of a famous pop song's intro and then quickly try to figure out its title using six chances. Players must remember that with every failed guess, the song's length increases, making it easier to guess the song. So, the goal is to crack the puzzle as quickly as possible.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, November 22, 2022

As per Heardle's official website, the songs played in the app daily are among the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade, which offers an excellent chance for contemporary music lovers to maintain a huge winning streak. Although this might seem like a disadvantage to casual listeners or classic rock fans, it's important to note that the game also features iconic tracks from the 20th century, the most recent of which was Karma Police by Radiohead.

With all that said, if you're struggling to remember the name of today's Heardle song, then reading the clues shared by Fortnite Insider below might help:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2017.

Hint 2: The song's genre is synth-pop, electropop, arena rock, and pop.

Hint 3: Single by Imagine Dragons.

Hint 4: Length – 3:07.

Hint 5: One word.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter "T."

Hint 7: The album's name is Evolve.

If you still can't guess the track, maybe you're hearing this classic track for the first time. If so, then scroll down for the answer.

The song played in today's Heardle challenge is Thunder by Imagine Dragons.

More details about Thunder by Imagine Dragons

Thunder was released on April 27, 2017, as part of Imagine Dragons' hit album, Evolve. The song opens straightaway with the vocals and has a distinct rhythm. It blends various elements of electronic music, pop, and rock. Thunder became a huge commercial success and garnered high praise from critics, who praised the song's tone and production values.

Imagine Dragons garnered mainstream fame with the release of their hit single, It's Time. Following the success of their song, the band put out their debut album, titled Night Visions. The album featured many memorable tracks, including Radioactive, Tiptoe, Bleeding Out, Amsterdam, and many more. Night Visions turned out to be a commercial success, and received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and fans.

Imagine Dragons' distinctive style of music incorporates various elements from rock, electronic music, pop, dubstep, and R&B, to name a few. Some of the band's biggest musical influences are The Beatles, Nirvana, U2, and Coldplay, among many others.

Poll : 0 votes