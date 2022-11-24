For music nerds, Heardle is one of the most exciting things to look forward to daily. It's a beautiful homage to the puzzle, Wordle. The game gives a musical twist to the idea of Wordle and caters primarily to music connoisseurs. It challenges players with a new song daily by asking them to guess the track and its artist as quickly as possible. The song resets every day automatically at 12.00 am.

So once the new song for the day is out, players can jump straight to the puzzle and try and figure out the title. A total of six attempts are available, but it's best to try and avoid using up too many chances as it leads to the length of the track increasing, which takes the fun away from the game. If you're having difficulty solving the puzzle on Heardle, get a friend or a family member to play with you.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, November 24, 2022

According to the game's official website, the tracks chosen for the daily Heardle puzzles are part of the most-streamed songs of the previous decade, which offers a massive advantage to contemporary music lovers. But others can still give it a shot since the game often showcases a variety of classics by artists from the past, including Nirvana, David Bowie, and Michael Jackson.

If you're struggling with today's Heardle challenge, then don't worry. Here are some clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you solve the puzzle:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2016.

Hint 2: The song's genre is pop.

Hint 3: Single by Calum Scott.

Hint 4: Length – 4:20.

Hint 5: Four words.

Hint 6: Begins with the word "Dancing."

Another interesting clue is that it's a famous Swedish pop star's cover version of a song. Still haven't cracked it? Then today is probably the first time you're hearing this gem. So scroll down and enjoy the song!

The song featured in today's Heardle challenge is Dancing On My Own by Calum Scott.

More details about Dancing On My Own by Calum Scott

Calum Scott's version of Dancing On My Own was released on April 15, 2016, as part of Scott's critically acclaimed album, Only Human. The original song was recorded by the iconic Swedish singer Robyn in 2010. Robyn's version is more upbeat and blends electronic and pop music elements, while Scott's version is more mellow and subtle. Scott's version turned out to be a massive hit and also received high praise from critics.

Calum Scott garnered fame after his performance of the song, Dancing On My Own, in Britain's Got Talent. He is known for his distinctive and expressive voice, which has garnered high praise from fans and critics. Some of his most popular songs include You Are the Reason, What I Miss Most, and No Matter What, to name a few. His music is primarily pop but also has significant influences of R&B and soul. He's released two studio albums, Only Human and Bridges, both of which have been commercially successful.

Poll : 0 votes