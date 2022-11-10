“Deserved so much better”: The Challenge fans are upset with Colleen Schneider and Kim Tranka’s elimination from season 38 episode 5

Episode 5 of The Challenge Season 38, titled Get Rich or Ride or Die Tryin', aired on MTV on November 9. Rookies Colleen and Kim from The Mole Germany and Prince Charming 3, respectively, were eliminated from the show after being unable to solve a puzzle in the competition.

In the challenge, the teammates were tied on opposite sides of a wall, with one side having colored symbols and the other side containing the patterns for the same symbols. The team members had to communicate with each other to make sure that the other contestant was able to recreate the pattern on a smaller board.

Colleen and Kim were up against Laurel and Jakk for elimination. Unfortunately, the former pair could not finish the competition as they were panicking about their puzzle/climbing elimination task not being fulfilled in time. Laurel and Jakk, on the other hand, tried to solve the puzzle again instead of being stuck, leading them to win the elimination task.

The Challenge fans were upset with Colleen and Kim’s elimination as they felt that the rookies played well.

I’m very excited for 2023 @alerotweets Aww Kim & Colleen!!! Deserved so much better. The only good thing about this elimination is that Colleen has been delivered from Fessy #thechallenge Aww Kim & Colleen!!! Deserved so much better. The only good thing about this elimination is that Colleen has been delivered from Fessy #thechallenge

The Challenge fans ask showmakers to bring back Colleen and Kim next season

This is not the first time the rookies were sent to elimination by other contestants.

In the first and third weeks, Colleen and Kim were nominated for eviction but were saved by a draw. In the fourth week, the pair had to fight for their spot in the game and won against Analyse and Tommy.

The Challenge fans felt that the other contestants deliberately kept sending Colleen and Kim to elimination. They took to Twitter to ask showmakers to bring back the duo for the next season as well.

kates2424 @Kates242424 Please bring back Kim and Colleen again @TheChallenge . My favorite rookies in years. #thechallenge Please bring back Kim and Colleen again @TheChallenge . My favorite rookies in years. #thechallenge

Amanda @amanduh906



#thechallenge I liked Kim and Colleen. They were a solid team, I'd like to see them back! I liked Kim and Colleen. They were a solid team, I'd like to see them back! #thechallenge

Jennifer Feliz @JennJennFeliz #TheChallenge38 #thechallenge I’m so sad for Kim and Colleen. They didn’t deserve being thrown into eliminations all the time. I hope to see them again! #TheChallengeRideorDies I’m so sad for Kim and Colleen. They didn’t deserve being thrown into eliminations all the time. I hope to see them again! #TheChallengeRideorDies #TheChallenge38 #thechallenge

Allie @Golden_Josette Need Colleen and Kim to come back for future seasons 🤧 #TheChallenge #TheChallenge 38 Need Colleen and Kim to come back for future seasons 🤧 #TheChallenge #TheChallenge38

What else happened on The Challenge Season 38 Episode 5?

The episode description read:

"A budding friendship is torn apart by betrayal. One player fears that she has made an enemy out of badass Laurel. Veronica reminds everyone why she is a dangerous force in the game."

This week on The Challenge, Jakk Maddox and Jay Starrett were seen enjoying time together at an emo party and singing a song, which they wrote together. Michele and Amber had a conversation about Laurel, as Michele was worried about her friendship with Laurel ahead of their task.

In the task, Michele and Jay grabbed the first spot, making them win $5,000 in cash, thereby ensuring their safety from being eliminated.

When it came to picking teams for elimination, the cast chose Aneesa-Jordan, Jakk-Lauren, Colleen-Kim and Darrell-Veronica. Jay wanted to pick Bananas-Nany but his partner did not let him, despite the fact that they had picked them for elimination last week.

Darrel-Veronica and Aneesa-Jordan were saved by the draw, but Jakk-Laurel were upset with the task winners as they landed in elimination against Colleen-Kim. Jakk and Jay had been calling each other brothers before the competition but now things were awkward. Michele was also concerned about Lauren coming after her.

She tried talking to Lauren about the same, but Lauren was not ready to leave the matter and wanted to eliminate Michele.

The Challenge airs on MTV every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on Paramount +, Philo, Fubo TV and Sling.

Poll : 0 votes