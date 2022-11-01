Who was eliminated from Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 10? Recap and more explored

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 10, which aired on ABC on Monday, October 31 at 8 pm ET, featured the third rose ceremony of the show. The 10 remaining women held the power to save their love partners, while eliminating one man.

Adam Todd, an Australian geologist, did not connect with any of the women on the show and was evicted from Bachelor in Paradise in Week 4. Michael Allio joked about the elimination and said that he had never even seen Adam participate on the show.

Other than Adam, Sarah Hamrick also had to leave the show due to a family emergency.

What were the final results of the latest rose ceremony in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 10? A quick recap

In the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Florence complained about the lack of cleanliness in their living quarters and said that someone had moved her stuff. While she thought it was done by the older contestants on the show, Geneviene and Victoria pinned the blame on the new ones.

Victoria was confused between Johnny and Alex as the former had a strong connection with her and the latter wanted to have a family with her. Jacob and Shanae talked about their shared love of dental hygiene and opened up about how the former helped Shanae brush her teeth.

The final results of the rose ceremony were:

Aliza to Rodney

Brittany to Tyler

Danielle to Michael

Eliza to Rodney

Florence to Alex

Genevieve to Aaron

Jessenia to Andrew

Kate to Logan

Serene to Brandon

Shanae to Jacob

Victoria to Johnny

Victoria received a date card and she went out with Johnny. The two had a sweat lodge ceremony where they were asked to state their intentions for dating and share their fears with each other. Later on, Victoria revealed that he checks off everything on her checklist.

Alex, however, was not happy seeing the couple go on a date and said that they would not make it together.

Justin from week one returned to Bachelor in Paradise to ask out Eliza, who had joined the cast in Week 3. Eliza had already bonded with Rodney but said yes to Justin. She was flattered with him coming on the show just for her and revealed that she was having fun seeing the two guys fight over her.

Others felt that Rodney and Eliza's bond was very strong and could not be broken by anyone. They were shocked to learn that Eliza had said yes to Justin. Eliza wanted Rodney to ask her to stay but he did not do so. He asked her to explore her relationship and get clarity on where she stood.

This made her cry and she thought that Rodney did not care enough for her.

Later on, Rodney regretted his decision and tried to distract himself. Eliza had a great time on the date. Rodney waited on the beach hoping that she would come back with some clarity about who she wanted to be with.

Genevieve and Aaron had a fight about Gene interrupting him while explaining the whole Justin situation. The two later made up as Genevieve explained that she liked Aaron a lot. Aaron calmed her down when she was crying and told her that they were fine.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC twice every week, on Mondays and Tuesdays, at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the two-hour-long episodes of the show on Hulu+, DirecTV Stream and Fubo TV.

