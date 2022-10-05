"That was an abrupt end": Bachelor in Paradise fans react as Teddi quits the show without bidding farewell 

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 4 aired tonight on ABC and fans were shocked to see the first major exit of the season. Both Teddi and Andrew hoped to find each other on the beach, as expressed openly in their Entertainment Tonight interviews, and started to connect with each other from the first date itself.

Their romance seemed to be aligned as they spoke to each other about what they wanted to get out of the show.

Andrew gave his first rose to Teddi and said:

"Teddi is a strong potential for me, and I can’t wait to get down to the beach so I can see her again."

Teddi later confessed that her feelings for Andrew were not as strong as she expected and that she was not all over him like the other guys of the season. She tried to convince herself to give it a try for quite some time but this changed after Rodney Matthew’s arrival.

She had a conversation with Rodney and felt excited for him. This made her question her relationship with Andrew and her presence on the show. She said to Andrew:

"I came because I wanted to meet you. You’re just the right person that I’m looking for."

Teddi then confessed that she was trying to stoke the flame but it did not catch. Andrew said that he was not mad at Teddi and that they were not meant to be. After a heartbreaking conversation, Teddi left the cast without saying goodbye, which shocked Andrew and Rodney.

Bachelor in Paradise fans felt that Teddi's exit was rather abrupt and hoped that she would figure things out outside the show.

bachburneracct @gotyourbach1 Andrew and Teddi are clearly both such sweet and lovely people, I wonder if it could work outside of this setting #BachelorInParadise Andrew and Teddi are clearly both such sweet and lovely people, I wonder if it could work outside of this setting #BachelorInParadise

Bachelor in Paradise fans feel sad for Teddi

Bachelor in Paradise fans took to Twitter to say that Teddi's exit was abrupt yet relatable.

Jessica @TVLoverJess It seems so crazy to me that Teddi just left without saying goodbye to anyone #BachelorInParadise It seems so crazy to me that Teddi just left without saying goodbye to anyone #BachelorInParadise

Aly @AlyPalyD my sister fr Teddi left in the middle of the night?!?! She’s just like me omg 🤣🤣🤣my sister fr #BachelorInParadise Teddi left in the middle of the night?!?! She’s just like me omg 🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭 my sister fr #BachelorInParadise

jean @auntgayles #BachelorInParadise @ArdenMyrin @annahossnieh Teddi Irish goodbye-ing the whole damn cast of Paradise is the most relatable thing that’s happened so far #wyatr Teddi Irish goodbye-ing the whole damn cast of Paradise is the most relatable thing that’s happened so far #wyatr #BachelorInParadise @ArdenMyrin @annahossnieh

nicole @roleycoleyoley I wanna be mad at Teddi so bad but with the amount of parties I’ve silently dipped out of…relatable content #BachelorInParadise I wanna be mad at Teddi so bad but with the amount of parties I’ve silently dipped out of…relatable content #BachelorInParadise

Vector @vector751 I’m so confused at what happened between Andrew and Teddi. Like I just finished the episode and am still trying to figure out what had happened in that last 15 minutes. #BachelorInParadise I’m so confused at what happened between Andrew and Teddi. Like I just finished the episode and am still trying to figure out what had happened in that last 15 minutes. #BachelorInParadise

bachburneracct @gotyourbach1 Teddi!!!! It’s okay!!! Ugh I love this sweet girl #BachelorInParadise Teddi!!!! It’s okay!!! Ugh I love this sweet girl #BachelorInParadise

Kathleen @TheKatchlorette #bip #BachelorInParadise I think Teddi didn’t wanna say bye to her friends because she knew they would try to convince her to stay I think Teddi didn’t wanna say bye to her friends because she knew they would try to convince her to stay 😔 #bip #BachelorInParadise

wx.jpg @wx_jpg Teddi is like me fr. I respect a good Irish exit #BachelorInParadise Teddi is like me fr. I respect a good Irish exit #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/YO6pehr8rq

What happened on Bachelor in Paradise tonight?

Tonight on Bachelor in Paradise, the nine men were supposed to send three ladies home. Kira tried to win her rose by wearing leaves instead of clothes but was still eliminated.

Hunter, meanwhile, expected Johnny to give her a rose but he ditched her and gave it to Victoria instead. Hailey was upset as she did not receive a single rose on both shows of The Bachelor.

James and Aaron arrived on the beach with a double date card. They wanted to take Genevieve and Shanae on a double date with them. Shanae had previously started rumors that Genevieve had slept with Aaron but she denied the allegations.

Aaron was hopeful that Genevieve would like him romantically. Jill predicted that the date was cursed but the women had a great time on the date. Genevieve was surprised by Aaron’s connection with her and said:

"Everything that’s happened today has surprised me in the best way. The first night with Justin, I didn’t know if he was into me. I know Aaron’s into me. He’s showing me."

Shanae also said that there were some unknown things about Logan that scared her.

Bachelor in Paradise' happy couple Ashley and Jared arrived on the show to take a break and motivate others that they could also find love on the beach. Lace said the couple was proof that Paradise worked in real life. Ashley got upset after hearing Jill's story and said that she would manifest a partner for her.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

