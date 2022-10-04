Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 2 recap: New arrivals, connections, arguments and more explored

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 aired its second episode on Monday, October 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The episode tuned up the drama as several love triangles emerged and connections were explored. With newly formed couples, a new arrival shook things up. However, others stood strong as they established deeper relationships with their partners.

The premiere episode of Bachelor in Paradise saw several couples bonding with each other. Sierra Jackson and Michael Allio, Serene Russel and Brandon Jones, and Teddi Wright and Andrew Spencer have become established couples.

Keep reading for a roundup of what transpired in Episode 2 of Bachelor in Paradise.

A quick look at Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 2

The contestants were ready to explore newer connections, deepen existing bonds and have a fun time at the beach ahead of the rose ceremony.

The arrival of Victoria Fuller, who was last seen on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, created waves amongst the contestants. She entered the beach with a date card and engaged with Logan and Johnny before finally deciding to take Justin out on a date. This evoked a strong reaction from Genevieve, who had established a connection with Justin in the premiere episode.

Before going on the date, Justin opened up to Genevieve about exploring new connections as it was just the beginning on Bachelor in Paradise. Explaining as to why he accepted Victoria's date card, he said:

"I truthfully would want you to do the same thing. I like our connection, and I would want it to be the case where, like, we've explored other things and come back to each other."

Meanwhile, Casey opened up about his connection with Kira. The former revealed that Kira was "too much" for him. Viewers also witnessed Jacob leading a workout session with Sierra and Hunter. After a few funny moments, it was time for a vulnerable moment between one of the Bachelor in Paradise pairs.

Michael pulled Sierra aside and confessed that he wanted to spend more time with her, but he wasn't sure if she had formed another connection on the beach. After Sierra assured him that he was the only one she was interested in, he admitted to taking things slow.

Another Bachelor in Paradise contestant, Hailey, who was previously seen on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, wanted to explore her connection with Logan. However, Logan formed an immediate connection with Shanae as the duo was seen having intimate moments on the beach.

Meanwhile, the girls were busy rummaging through Salley's suitcase. Salley was briefly seen on Clayton's season and rejected a rose from him as she was hung up on her ex. This was followed by a skit which detailed why Salley's suitcase made it to Paradise instead of her.

Later on in the Bachelor in Paradise episode, Justin and Victoria returned from their date and the former filled in fellow contestants Michael and Andrew on the details of his date, confessing that he had a great time with Victoria. When he conveyed the same to Genevieve, she was infuriated and exited the scene after a brief feud.

Jill also wanted to further her relationship with Romeo. However, the latter wanted to explore his connection with Brittany. He pulled her for a chat and confessed to having a crush on her, following Brittany giving him an awkward hug "out of respect" for his connection with Jill.

Birttany spoke about this to Jill, who pledged not to talk to Romeo. She stormed off as he approached her. After Jill confirmed that the "door is shut" for her connection with Romeo, he went to see if Brittanty or Kira would be interested in moving further, but neither showed any interest in him.

Episode 2 of Bachelor in Paradise ended with Romeo having an emotional breakdown, contemplating his journey on the show.

The 18 individuals have previously appeared on various seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and are giving love another shot.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

