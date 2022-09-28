"First kiss of the season": Fans react to Shanae and Jacob forming a connection in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premiere episode

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise aired its premiere episode on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode saw 19 hopefuls enter the beach in Mexico in an effort to find their eternal love and a potential partner to spend the rest of their lives with.

In the season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, viewers saw a major connection forming between Shanae and Jacob. After getting to know each other, the duo soon kissed, shocking the rest of the cast and viewers alike.

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the same. One tweeted:

Shanae and Jacob form a connection on Bachelor in Paradise

Shanae has been on the hitlist of viewers and cast members for both good and bad reasons. While some were ready for drama, others blamed the production for casting her, since she had displayed albeist behavior while she was previously on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor.

Nevertheless, as she entered the beach, Shanae confessed that she was going to start anew and let herself enjoy the experience.

Jacob Rapini caused his share of drama on Gabby and Rachel's season of The Bachelorette when he chose Rachel over Gabby and told the latter that he wouldn't choose her even if she was the only lead there. He was eliminated from the show in the same episode.

Jacob and Shanae hit right off on Bachelor in Paradise as they began to get to know each other. The former complimented Shanae's eyes and wished to get to know her first. Speaking about what she wished in Paradise, Shanae said:

"Yeah I've been single for so long...So it'd be nice, like, to find someone who connects with me..to -- add to my happiness..who can make me laugh."

Speaking about finding a connection, Jacob said:

"Paradise is really beginning..I mean what are we here for? We're here to find somebody who completes us. Last season, there were five or six couples formed right away. And getting engaged..it can easily happen here in Paradise."

He further called himself a "tiny baby dolphin out there in the ocean, trying to see what the ocean has to offer."

Both Jacob and Shanae developed an instant liking towards each other and ended up kissing, generating many reactions from fans.

Fans react to Shanae and Jacob's connection on Bachelor in Paradise

Fans took to social media to react to Shanae and Jacob's kiss. Check out what they said:

Gabby Hurlbut @gabbyhurlbut10 Shanae and Jacob would be such a weird couple #BachelorInParadise Shanae and Jacob would be such a weird couple #BachelorInParadise

? @3lS3R3G1RirfHBk



#BachelorInParadise I guess it only makes sense someone as insufferable as Jacob would imagine make out with Shanae I guess it only makes sense someone as insufferable as Jacob would imagine make out with Shanae#BachelorInParadise https://t.co/mX5Qjuqc8w

DarlenelovesAlly!! @Allyiscute1993 Well I think Shanae and Jacob deserve each other a little bit. Also we already have the first kiss of the season. Great.. #BachelorinParadise Well I think Shanae and Jacob deserve each other a little bit. Also we already have the first kiss of the season. Great.. #BachelorinParadise https://t.co/VramIcHpix

Tone @antonio___ayala Not surprised at all by Shanae and Jacob #BachelorInParadise Not surprised at all by Shanae and Jacob #BachelorInParadise

Tara @Tarakon11 Shanae and Jacob are a perfect match #BachelorInParadise Shanae and Jacob are a perfect match #BachelorInParadise

Meg 🌙✨️💙 @lifesashow113 #bip Jacob and Shanae was the one couple I KNEW would happen the second we got the cast announcement. #BachelorInParadise Jacob and Shanae was the one couple I KNEW would happen the second we got the cast announcement. #BachelorInParadise #bip https://t.co/c2M69LqzSX

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise started off with a bang. The cast members were previously seen on different seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and are now headed for an entirely fresh and new experience. Will they be able to find love and get engaged by the end? Only time will tell.

Keep watching Bachelor in Paradise on ABC.

