"Clean up ur act sis": Fans slam Kira as she accuses Jill of "gaslighting" her on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premiere

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise aired its premiere episode on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour special premiere episode saw former fan-favorites enter the beach in Mexico to find love and a potential partner to spend the rest of their lives with. However, viewers were fed adequate drama from the start to keep themselves hooked for the rest of the season.

In the premiere episode of Bachelor in Paradise, viewers witnessed the first love triangle between Jill Chin, Romeo Alexander and Kira Mengitsu. Romeo came onto the beach trying to form a connection with Jill, considering they had previously connected. However, the latter confronted him about his kiss with Kira before the season had wrapped filming.

Meanwhile, Kira interrupted their conversation and continued to do so while Romeo and Jill formed a connection. After Romeo asked Kira to let him "pursue Jill in peace," chaos ensued as the latter had a heated argument with Jill. She accused her of "sl*t-shaming" and "gaslighting" which shocked Jill.

The confrontation didn't sit well with fans either, and they took to Twitter to opine about the same.

#BachelorInParadise Kira there’s a different between chaotic energy and trashy energy. Clean up ur act sis Kira there’s a different between chaotic energy and trashy energy. Clean up ur act sis #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/pA725sXeoR

The official synopsis of Bachelor in Paradise reads:

"Breakout fan favorites from "The Bachelor" franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing."

Kira stirs up drama on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

As Romeo headed to the filming location, he realized that he had a connection with both Kira and Jill. He had previously kissed Kira at a club, but wished to pursue Jill as he entered the show. He wanted to clear the air between them. Jill went ahead with the same sentiment and bonded with him.

However, with Kira's entry, things took a turn for the worse. She interrupted Romeo and Jill and even stole Jill's drink. Even as the duo formed a deeper connection, Kira's interruption didn't sit well with both her fellow cast members. Although Jill left Romeo to clear things up with Kira, she broke down while talking to the other girls.

Meanwhile, Romeo confessed that he wanted to pursue Jill and wanted Kira to allow him to do the same. He asked Kira not to come in between them, which infuriated the latter. She then went on to confront Jill on the same.

Chaos ensued on Bachelor in Paradise as Kira engaged in a heated argument with Jill. The former blamed Jill, saying that she had gaslighted her. While Jill maintained that she didn't do any of that, Kira continued to argue, leading to the former having a major breakdown as the latter went on to explore more connections.

Fans react to Kira's drama on Bachelor in Paradise

Fans were disappointed with Kira's behavior towards Jill and her continuous interruption in the latter's relationship with Romeo. Check out what they have to say.

Bach Tweets @BachBatch I thought they limited drinks on this show. Kira is *not* doing well. #BachelorInParadise I thought they limited drinks on this show. Kira is *not* doing well. #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/uik1wJpueE

JoBushway @jschnabel7 Kira you need something.. and it ain’t a man… 🫣 #BachelorInParadise Kira you need something.. and it ain’t a man… 🫣 #BachelorInParadise

JoBushway @jschnabel7 Kira’s batshit crazyyyyy.. Jill you still a little crazy but Kira’s the baaaaad kind of crazy. #BachelorInParadise Kira’s batshit crazyyyyy.. Jill you still a little crazy but Kira’s the baaaaad kind of crazy. #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/EGm4nWxsq0

Mika Tsuchida @mikactsuchida #BachelorInParadise Kira just wanna play victim saying she was called slutshamed by Jill like what??🥴🫣 #BachelorInParadise Kira just wanna play victim saying she was called slutshamed by Jill like what??🥴🫣

MoodieforBach @MoodieforBach when Kira starting pulling “gaslight” and “slut shaming” out of nowhere #BachelorInParadise when Kira starting pulling “gaslight” and “slut shaming” out of nowhere #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/r49zV3MOTd

Gabby Hurlbut @gabbyhurlbut10 Okay Kira is way too much and needs to go #BachelorInParadise Okay Kira is way too much and needs to go #BachelorInParadise

riley 🌈 @passthesugarman #bip kira, honey…all he did was *nicely* ask you to let him pursue someone else. this is getting embarrassing #BachelorInParadise kira, honey…all he did was *nicely* ask you to let him pursue someone else. this is getting embarrassing #BachelorInParadise #bip https://t.co/ZlPRo4RKIU

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has begun on a very interesting note. All the individuals on the show have previously appeared on different seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and are now giving that experience one more shot. Will the experiment find them their forever person? Only time will tell.

Tune in to a brand new episode of Bachelor in Paradise next Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

