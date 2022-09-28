"Clean up ur act sis": Fans slam Kira as she accuses Jill of "gaslighting" her on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premiere

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise aired its premiere episode on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour special premiere episode saw former fan-favorites enter the beach in Mexico to find love and a potential partner to spend the rest of their lives with. However, viewers were fed adequate drama from the start to keep themselves hooked for the rest of the season.
In the premiere episode of Bachelor in Paradise, viewers witnessed the first love triangle between Jill Chin, Romeo Alexander and Kira Mengitsu. Romeo came onto the beach trying to form a connection with Jill, considering they had previously connected. However, the latter confronted him about his kiss with Kira before the season had wrapped filming.
Meanwhile, Kira interrupted their conversation and continued to do so while Romeo and Jill formed a connection. After Romeo asked Kira to let him "pursue Jill in peace," chaos ensued as the latter had a heated argument with Jill. She accused her of "sl*t-shaming" and "gaslighting" which shocked Jill.
The official synopsis of Bachelor in Paradise reads:
"Breakout fan favorites from "The Bachelor" franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing."
Kira stirs up drama on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8
As Romeo headed to the filming location, he realized that he had a connection with both Kira and Jill. He had previously kissed Kira at a club, but wished to pursue Jill as he entered the show. He wanted to clear the air between them. Jill went ahead with the same sentiment and bonded with him.
However, with Kira's entry, things took a turn for the worse. She interrupted Romeo and Jill and even stole Jill's drink. Even as the duo formed a deeper connection, Kira's interruption didn't sit well with both her fellow cast members. Although Jill left Romeo to clear things up with Kira, she broke down while talking to the other girls.
Meanwhile, Romeo confessed that he wanted to pursue Jill and wanted Kira to allow him to do the same. He asked Kira not to come in between them, which infuriated the latter. She then went on to confront Jill on the same.
Chaos ensued on Bachelor in Paradise as Kira engaged in a heated argument with Jill. The former blamed Jill, saying that she had gaslighted her. While Jill maintained that she didn't do any of that, Kira continued to argue, leading to the former having a major breakdown as the latter went on to explore more connections.
Fans react to Kira's drama on Bachelor in Paradise
Fans were disappointed with Kira's behavior towards Jill and her continuous interruption in the latter's relationship with Romeo. Check out what they have to say.
Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has begun on a very interesting note. All the individuals on the show have previously appeared on different seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and are now giving that experience one more shot. Will the experiment find them their forever person? Only time will tell.
Tune in to a brand new episode of Bachelor in Paradise next Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.