Where is Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 filmed? Location and more details explored

Bachelor in Paradise is all set to return with another dramatic season. The reality dating series will premiere its season 8 on Tuesday, September 27, at 8 pm ET, on ABC.

The premiere will see former Bachelor Nation stars grace the beach in Mexico, hopeful of finding love and a forever partner. Viewers will witness cast members get embroiled in laughter, love, tears, fights and a lot of drama throughout the course of the season.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Breakout fan favorites from "The Bachelor" franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing."

More details about Bachelor in Paradise' filming location explored

Since the reality dating series' inception, most of the filming has always taken place in Mexico, in and around the beautiful beaches, and this particular season was no exception to the same. Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has been entirely shot in Sayulita, Mexico. According to Cinemaholic, the principal amount of filming began in June 2022.

Sayulita is a small town located at the south end of the state of Nayarit. The contestants spent most of their time together at The Playa Escondida resort, located at Avenida Playa Escondida 1, in Sayulita. The resort is well known for its luxurious and vast facilities, including four unique types of accommodation - beachfront, ocean-view, tropical-view, and bird canyon villas.

Other resort amenities that the Bachelor in Paradise contestants might have probably used include yoga spaces, a spa, a beach bar, jacuzzis, horse rides and a specialty restaurant. The resort also resides near a jungle and offers hikes and walks. With numerous exciting facilities, it will only be interesting to see how these amenities are made to pan into the season.

Sayulita is a coastal area, well-known for its amazing lifestyle and fashion culture, along with its picturesque beach locations. Viewers will get to witness some very interesting sights of the beach town and all the drama of the reality dating series.

According to Reality Steve and the many other clips shared by the show's official social media platform, the Bachelor in Paradise hopefuls will be separated by gender into different villas, which is set to create chaos amongst the cast members. Stating details on his Twitter account, Steve said:

"I think the women were the ones that moved to a new location in Mexico and were introduced to five new men brought in. The guys stayed on the beach and were introduced to five new women brought in."

This season of the reality show is inspired by Love Island, as female cast members will be sent to a different location, leaving the men to interact with new women at the beach. Drama will ensue as men form newer connections, putting their original connections in jeopardy. How will the women take all of it in? Only time will tell.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres with a two-hour long episode that will see 19 individuals who appeared previously on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, looking for love. Unlike the previous season which saw a rotating panel of hosts, Jesse Palmer is set to welcome the contestants to the beach, with popular bartender Wells Adams set to serve drinks and advice to the participants.

So don't forget to tune into the dramatic premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, this Tuesday, September 27, at 8 pm ET, only on ABC.

