When did Lace Morris first join Bachelor Nation? Realtor is all set to appear in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 is Lace Morris’ third appearance on Bachelor Nation. She first appeared on The Bachelor Season 20 featuring Ben Higgins in 2016. She quit that season after spending only three weeks in the house but returned to the franchise as part of BiP Season 3 which she left engaged to Grant Kemp.

She is now back to be part of the same show to try her luck and find The One for herself. Bachelor in Paradise is set in Mexico and brings back memorable franchise alums who were previously on one of the Bachelor Nation shows.

The synopsis of BiP reads:

“Breakout fan favorites from “The Bachelor” franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing.”

The show is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 27, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Bachelor in Paradise: Is third time the charm for Lace Morris

Lace believes that home is where the heart is and for her, it’s more about selling a dream than a property. The passionate and capable realtor believes in putting her client’s needs before anything else. The fashion-forward fitness and outdoor enthusiast believes in honesty and integrity and actively uses them in her daily life and relationships.

During her previous appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, Lace quickly found love with The Bachelorette alum Grant Kemp and the two left the show engaged. Their relationship was seen to be turbulent even during the show, which left fans wondering if the two were ready to get engaged.

The two called it quits after being together for less than a year. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Lace spoke about her relationship and said that the timing was not right and that the decision to end things was mutual.

She said:

“We both have our issues we need to work on, and we can’t really give each other what we need at the time.”

She continued:

“We have so much love for each other, and it’s weird because the chemistry is there, and I’m thinking, ‘Why can’t we make this work?’ But it’s just not possible.”

Grant Kemp and Lace Morris in an episode of Bachelor in Paradise season 3 (Image via ABC )

During The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast, she said that her relationship was “lust, not love.” The 32-year-old realtor is now set to head to Mexico to be a part of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 and give love a third shot.

More about the show

Bachelor in Paradise is set to bring back fan-favorite rejects and give them another shot at finding love with a format that is a little different than the one they’re used to. Returning to the beach with his famous cocktails is the well-liked Wells Adams, who recently tied the knot with Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

The previous season of the show saw a rotating panel of hosts, however on BiP Season 8, Jesse Palmer is set to take on the responsibilities all by himself.

Stay tuned to see what happens when frenemies from the same season and strangers from different seasons interact. Will sparks fly or will the beautiful beach go up in flames?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far