Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 aired yet another dramatic episode for the week on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

The two-hour episode saw cast members getting embroiled in a fresh twist, with five new women from the Bachelor Nation franchise entering the beach to find love. The existing women on the show were sent to a separate location, leaving them emotional about their partners potentially forming new connections.

However the course of the game instantly changed when the women were introduced to five new men. Referring to the new arrivals, one fan tweeted:

Season 8 of the hit dating series has been extremely popular amongst viewers. Loyal fans have been following the contestants' journeys for the past couple of weeks and the recent twist has changed the course of the many strong and recent relationships formed on the show.

Will the original couples last or will their relationships be put in jeopardy with the new arrivals? Only time will tell.

Who are the new men on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8?

On tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, an emotional set of women were sent to a new location as the men on the beach built connections with new women. With the new arrivals, many of the existing men were open to exploring more options as they felt that their connection with their original partners wasn't as strong as they thought it would be,

The new women who graced the beach were known stars from the franchise.

Rodney instantly hit it off with Eliza and the duo soon formed a romantic connection. Jacob took the opportunity to get to know Kate, leading to another potential connection between the two. Logan was also open to getting to know Sara and building a relationship with her.

Meanwhile, the original Bachelor in Paradise women were seen breaking down at the prospect of their partners making a connection with the newcomers. As host Jesse Palmer approached them, they were seen blaming the format of the show for their mental state. However, Palmer soon gave them reason to forget their complaints.

When the host introduced a whole new set of men at the location, the mood was instantly uplifted. The five new men are:

Adam Todd (The Bachelorette Australia season 6) Alex Bordyukov (The Bachelorette season 13) Olu Onajide (The Bachelorette season 18) Rick Leach (The Bachelorette season 18) Tyler Norris (The Bachelorette season 19)

Fans took to social media to express their opinions about the same. While some felt it was a great change to the women, others noted how excited the women were upon meeting the new men.

Hillary Timlin @HillaryTimlin This new batch of men is objectively hotter then the other group back at the beach #BachelorInParadise This new batch of men is objectively hotter then the other group back at the beach #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/rMeKtLQkDY

Cristiana @crissy_cee The girls saying goodbye to the original men and hello to the new men… #BachelorInParadise The girls saying goodbye to the original men and hello to the new men… #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/LhYUYRMQ2n

kathleen @kathleen_hanley all the women upset that needed to leave the guys until the new men walked in #BachelorInParadise all the women upset that needed to leave the guys until the new men walked in #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/KyZ6IdExut

ms.memo @memo_xoxoxo

#BachelorinParadise Wow, these girls all fell out of love pretty quickly- lol Wow, these girls all fell out of love pretty quickly- lol #BachelorinParadise https://t.co/YVm8z5jF2c

Robyn @Robyn_leigh11 I guess Jesse Palmer has been forgiven #BachelorInParadise I guess Jesse Palmer has been forgiven #BachelorInParadise

Deeeee✨ @Dee_Rad12 #BachelorInParadise ohhhh how quickly these girlies aren’t sad and love jessie again okkay ohhhh how quickly these girlies aren’t sad and love jessie again okkay 😂😂 #BachelorInParadise

Will the Split Twist week change the game on Bachelor in Paradise?

The cast members on Bachelor in Paradise have been exploring their options with the newcomers. While some were open to exploring new romantic connections, others like Andrew, Jill, and Genevieve were still seen thinking about their original partners.

The twist is set to send shock waves when the original ladies get back to the beach and witness the new connections being formed.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Paradise, uprooted! As the women pack their bags and prepare for an uncertain future, five new beach babes dive right in to get to know the men. Later, a wet-and-wild pool party kicks off the first night at the beach."

The synopsis further continued:

"But elsewhere in Mexico, the original women won’t be left alone to worry for long because five new hopeful hunks have made their way to the air-conditioned estate ready to find love. The next morning, a wave of dates will send sparks flying for some while others fan their former flames, but who will stay faithful and who will stray?"

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 has been getting extremely dramatic with each passing episode. As the cast members navigate their way through twists, many relationships are being put to the test. Will the change get the best of the cast or will they manage to find love? Only time will tell.

