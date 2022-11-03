Survivor Season 43: Fans are left with mixed reactions after Gabler wins the individual immunity challenge 

CBS' Survivor Season 43 returned for an all-new chaotic episode on Wednesday night, November 2, 2022. Following a blindsided elimination last week, tonight, the remaining 12 contestants head back to their tribe for the next challenge. The cast members faced off with their first ever individual immunity challenge this season, with Gabler emerging victorious.

One could say that Gabler talked himself to victory. For the final challenge, Owen, Gabler, Dwight, and Cody had to hold a bucket with 25% of their body weight. The last person holding their bucket would win the immunity idol. Gabler motivated himself to stay in the game by giving a shout out to his wife and people in the forces. In general, he kept himself occupied by just talking out loud.

In the end, after 37 minutes, the only remaining contenders were Cody and Gabler. Sadly, Cody's bucket gave way and fell down, giving Gabler his first win. Although Gabler was happy with his victory, fans on social media were left with mixed reactions.

While some were happy that Gabler won immunity and applauded his strength for not giving up, many others roasted him for talking a lot during the challenge.

Netizens are divided over Gabler's immunity win on Survivor, season 43

Taking to Twitter, some fans lauded Gabler for his indomitable spirit during the final challenge in Survivor. They added that they were glad that he won the challenge.

However, not everyone was equally impressed, and quite a few people roasted Gabler, sharing that he won the challenge simply by talking and annoying Cody.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Bella🦁 @bellastedtalkk #survivor43 I hate and love gabler at the same time. Starting to look like this seasons villain story #Survivor I hate and love gabler at the same time. Starting to look like this seasons villain story #Survivor #survivor43

💫GG💫🌎🌙 @OT6tomoonGG Every week Gabler gives me a new reason to say “Shut up Gabler” #Survivor #Survivor 43 Every week Gabler gives me a new reason to say “Shut up Gabler” #Survivor #Survivor43

Alyssa @alyssag0726 Why am I liking Gabler now? What is this world? #Survivor Why am I liking Gabler now? What is this world? #Survivor

noah walCh @nowwith11as please tell me someone sat on that bench saying “please gabler stop talking” #survivor please tell me someone sat on that bench saying “please gabler stop talking” #survivor

amy ✨⭐️💫 @repu_tay_tion Who WHO would’ve thought it would be gabler?????? I think 0 of us would have guessed this #survivor Who WHO would’ve thought it would be gabler?????? I think 0 of us would have guessed this #survivor

realityhbic @realityhbic #survivor43 Now he’s doing it for his dog? I’m over Gabler and his stories #Survivor Now he’s doing it for his dog? I’m over Gabler and his stories #Survivor #survivor43

Janae @rawkincoaster38 The worst part of that challenge would be listening to Gabler go on and on with his dedications #Survivor The worst part of that challenge would be listening to Gabler go on and on with his dedications #Survivor

Subs @_subko_ Gabler giving out shoutouts for each minute of the challenge #Survivor Gabler giving out shoutouts for each minute of the challenge #Survivor https://t.co/XynO0eDQyU

Here's more information on what happened this week on Survivor Season 43:

After Elie's blindsided elimination, Jeanine was nervous but quickly regrouped. The next day, the Survivor contestants received a tree mail that requested them to pair up into six pairs in order to compete in this week's immunity challenge. Although they were hesitant to pick at first, the teams ended up being, Owen & Gabler, Cody & Dwight, Ryan & James, Karla & Cassidy, Noelle & Sami, and Jesse & Janine.

This week's immunity challenge required the contestants to take part in a set of tasks. To begin with, they had to race through different obstacles. The first two pairs to complete this challenge would advance to the final stage.

For their first obstacle, the contestants had to crawl through a muddy pit and dig up planks. After that, they had to climb up a net wall and then go across a rope bridge using the planks they retrieved.

SURVIVOR @survivorcbs 🏽 #Survivor This is what we call digging deep! This is what we call digging deep!👏🏽 #Survivor https://t.co/fs4Am7LIgQ

The two pairs who advanced were Owen and Gabler as well as Dwight and Cody. The final challenge required them to compete alone. They had to hold a bucket that was 25% their weight and had to make sure they kept it intact. The last person still holding on to his bucket would win immunity. The winner turned out to be Gabler.

Survivor season 43 airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET only on CBS. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

