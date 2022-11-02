What time will Survivor season 43 episode 7 air on CBS? Plot, release date, and more details explored

Survivor season 43 returns with another exciting episode, and it’s after the merge. In the upcoming episode, one castaway shares their knowledge, and, as viewers know, knowledge is power in this show. In the previous episode, one castaway left, but another barely made the cut.

The synopsis of episode 7 reads:

"In a game where knowledge is power, one castaway risks sharing their knowledge with a few too many people; a castaway tries to recover after a complete blindside at tribal council."

The merge has begun, meaning the hidden intertribal dynamics will come to the surface, and the game will change for the castaways. With contestants leaving every week, the Survivor group seems to get smaller by the second, and with the merge, anything can happen.

Episode 7 of Survivor season 43 will air on Wednesday, November 2, at 8 pm ET.

What will happen in Survivor’s episode 7?

According to a promo, the upcoming Survivor episode will see the castaways competing in teams. Dwight reads a scroll that says the castaways must divide themselves into six pairs for the next challenge. As viewers know, the contestants will no longer be obligated to only pick members from their respective tribes, and it’s all fair game.

In the promo, Sami said:

"We really see who’s going with who."

The Survivor is at a stage when “legends are made,” and everything’s fair game. Karla tells Jesse that she thinks Noelle is calling the shots since the latter is evidently known for strategizing and forming anti-Coco alliances since episode 4, which has come to everyone’s attention. By the looks of it, Noelle might become the target if she finds herself at the bottom, so she must pick a partner to help her be on top.

In another promo, Dwight tells Jeanine and Owen about a hidden power. He said:

"There’s major power hidden under the shelter."

While he may have confided in his allies, there might be a mole as in another clip, Noelle is seen telling Jesse and Ryan that he’s found something. However, Dwight might not be the only one with additional power in the upcoming Survivor episode, as Gabler is “ready to strike.”

Currently, three castaways have immunity idols — Cody, Karla, and Jeanine. Whatever Dwight finds may be used to take away one of their powers and land them for elimination.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last tribal council, four possible players could have gone home. While Karla voted for Owen, Noelle and Owen teamed up with Eli and Jeanine’s plan to split the votes. In the end, the majority of Survivor contestants - Gabler, Sami, Dwight, Cody, James, Cassidy, and Ryan - voted for Elie, and the only people without any votes were Jesse and Jeanine.

Before leaving the show, Ellie said that “they got” her. She further stated that she felt it was a smart move on the contestants’ part, but she had a lot more games to play. She felt Gabler threw her under the bus as she counted on his vote and blamed him for her elimination. She concluded by saying that she has no hard feelings for any of the contestants and that she had fun on the show.

Tune in to CBS on Wednesday, November 2, at 8 pm ET to see what happens next.

