What happened to Paralympian Noelle Lambert when she was 19? Tragic accident revisited ahead of Survivor season 43 premiere

The upcoming season of Survivor is all set to premiere on CBS this week and will bring along some very intriguing contestants, including Paralympian Noelle Lambert, who believes that she has been preparing for the reality TV show all her life.

This will be the 43rd season of the popular game show, which pits 18 new contestants against each other in a physically and mentally demanding environment to compete for the title of "Sole Survivor." The winner is also awarded the grand prize of US$1,000,000.

Among other tough contestants, Noelle Lambert is a stand-out name, already having achieved a lot before her appearance on the show. Lambert is a renowned para-athlete and has already set the U.S. women’s record at the World Para Athletics Championship in Dubai while representing her country. She is also the founder of The Born to Run Foundation.

She lost her leg in a moped accident but has embraced the disability and claims it's the best thing that has happened to her.

Read on for more details about Noelle Lambert and her accident.

Who is Noelle Lambert and what happened to her?

Noelle Lambert is an ideal candidate for the title of the celebrated "Sole Survivor" because she has been a fighter all her life. Previously a three-sport varsity athlete, Lambert received a scholarship to play lacrosse. She was a "stand-out athlete," and started almost every game prior to her accident.

On a trip to Martha's Vineyard with her friend Kelly in July 2016, 19-year-old Noelle Lambert decided to rent a moped. She and her friend lacked experience in driving it, though Kelly had driven it once before. On that day, Noelle decided to ride it. While trying to get across the island on the moped, she met with an accident.

Describing the accident, Noelle said:

"I was on the main road and I lost the steering. I veered left and went into a dump truck. I remember hitting it, and then being on the ground. I looked down at my leg, and it was gone. Obviously, lacrosse was one of the first things I thought of, that I was never going to be able to play again."

She took it rather sportingly, to the point where she asked her coach if she was still on the team when the latter visited her. The accident could not break her spirit.

Speaking about the recovery process, she said:

"I remember just thinking I would go to every practice, every game. I was wishing that I could have been out there with my team. I was thinking, I'm gonna do everything I can to get back out on the field."

When she finally returned to sports, she managed to become one of the best in the field.

Speaking about her appearance on Survivor, Noelle Lambert said:

“I don’t want people to look at me and see that I’m broken. I want people to look at me and be inspired and motivated. Just to be here is definitely a dream come true. I’m going to be the first amputee to ever win the game of Survivor."

Given her brilliant track record and dedication, she is sure to be a standout player in the new season of the show.

Survivor will start airing on September 21, 2022, on CBS.

