Who was eliminated on Survivor Season 43 Episode 6? The Baka tribe fallout, merge and more explored

Survivor Season 43 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode saw the three tribes, Coco, Baka and Vesi, dissolve and get together ahead of the merge. The teams took part in a unique challenge and while two tribes stayed strong, one came crashing down and plotted against each other and ensured that one of their former teammates gets voted out just ahead of the crucial merge.

Members of the Baka tribe did everything in their power to vote out Elie Scott. Gabler first threw her under the bus by accusing her of looking into his bag, while Owen and Sami wanted to eliminate her because of the threat she possessed and to break her alliance with Jeanine. Ultimately, their plans worked out and Elie became the sixth person to be voted off Survivor ahead of the merge.

Season 43 of Survivor has been extremely interesting for viewers to witness. While some castaways have already emerged as fan favorites, others have been criticized for their mindgames and game play. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"The game intensifies when the tribes meet each other at the same camp; castaways must scramble and strategize before tribal council to avoid being the sixth person voted out."

What transpired on Survivor Season 43 Episode 6?

Episode 6 of Survivor began with the three tribes, Coco, Baka, and Vesi, getting a tree mail with a very important message that could potentially change the course of the game. The mail explained that all the castaways now had to meet each other as it was time for all to merge. The mail read:

"It's Day twelve and the game is about to change. Drop your buffs! You have ten minutes to collect your things. A boat is waiting for you to take you to your new home."

While most were excited about the prospect of joining the mere, others were skeptical of the same as they had witnessed messy competition after the merge for the past two seasons. They realized that challenges were going to get incredibly difficult and that they had to now play better and form stronger strategies and alliances to keep themselves safe in the competition.

Ahead of the immunity challenge on Survivor, players gathered to celebrate the impending merge. Some, including Owen and Noelle, had begun strategizing as to who had advantages and who had lost their votes at the Tribal Council. Overall, the castaways were excited for what was to come.

For the challenge, the cast members were to be divided into two teams, red and blue. They had to pick their teams from a random bag draw which contained rocks of both colors. However, as the numbers weren't even, one of them would eventually choose a gray rock, which meant that they had to align with one of the teams that would seal their fate.

The Blue team included Gabler, Jesse, Ryan, Jeanine, Dwight and Karla. The Red team consisted of Cassidy, James, Elie, Sami, Owen and Cody. Noelle chose the gray rock and decided to align with the Blue team. While the Red team members took an early lead, it was the blue team's teamwork and efficiency that won them the challenge and an easy ticket to the merge.

Both Survivor teams then got to strategizing. While the Blue team was having their well-deserved meal after the win, all of them chose players from the red team that they wanted in the game. Gabler took the opportunity to throw fellow tribe member Elie under the bus by stating that she had previously looked into his bag and raised suspicions about her among fellow members.

The other tribes realized that Baka was fractured and decided to use it to their advantage. Meanwhile, when the blue team returned to camp, Elie got to know of Gabler's move and decided to confront him, as she wasn't the one who went looking into his bag.

Gabler, however, mentioned that Owen and Sami had given him the news and when Elie went to them, they decided it was best to eliminate Elue as she was a big threat and had a strong alliance with Jeanine. The news then quickly spread around other Survivor cast members.

At the Tribal Council, Baka's plan worked out as Elie got the majority of the votes and became the next to be eliminated from the competition.

Season 43 of Survivor has been extremely interesting with every passing episode. Teams are now merged, which means that the stakes are even higher. The castaways have to put their best foot forward to ensure their safety until one of them potentially wins the competition and takes home the coveted title and the grand $1 million cash prize.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Survivor next Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

